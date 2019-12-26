I made a pouch from a drink packet as a X’mas gift because death to consumerism

Receiving a handmade gift can almost be said to be something of a rarity these days, considering how busy everyone is with family outings, holidays, and general year-end shenanigans.

More often than not, the gifts you receive are likely picked up on a rushed trip to the nearby shopping malls just a week before Christmas or any gift exchanges.

Yet, the majority of us probably have no qualms with that because we are all guilty of quick purchases.

However, the season of giving should not just reek of consumerism, if we truly want to show appreciation to our loved ones. Right?

Why handmade?

Not only is it unique, it’s a mark of the thought, effort, and sometimes, blood, sweat and tears someone has put in, as opposed to a mass-produced product which can be bought at any outlet.

It can be a handwritten card or, if you don’t mind putting in more effort, here’s an idea for you to start on — a handmade pouch.

How to make a pouch with a drink packet

Having spotted my colleague’s handmade wallet the other day, I thought that it was a pretty cool idea.

Rather creatively, the wallet was upcycled from an empty milk carton. The pattern of the carton also lent it a rather rustic and whimsical feel.

Furthermore, it was waterproof and functional. What not to love about such a wallet?

I thus decided to embark on this newfound journey of arts, craft and anti-consumerism, armed with scissors, pen knife and a set of instructions pulled up from a quick Google search.

And if a handmade gift is up your alley, here’s how you can make your very own upcycled pouch.

Step 1

Start off with a milk / juice / water carton which you’re willing to recycle.

I used one of Polar Water’s new PUREWATER packets, considering the packaging was rather appealing and the design would translate well when transformed into a pouch.

They can be easily found at various supermarkets, and are very pocket friendly.

Since it’s a pack of drinking water, that makes it easier for cleaning prior to the craft work.

Once you’re finished consuming the contents, rinse the drink carton and leave it to dry.

Don’t throw away the cap!

Step 2

Unfold the flaps on the side of the carton and cut through one side of it to open it up for quick drying.

Step 3

Next, print and cut out this template.

Place the template on the carton, making sure that the circle at the top is aligned with the inside of the carton’s opening.

Step 4

Using a pen or marker, trace the outline of the template onto the carton. Apply some pressure to create the line-markings on the carton as indicated by the dotted lines.

Step 5

Cut the carton according to the solid lines and use a pen knife to cut out the small circle at the bottom flap.

Step 6

Fold the carton along the dotted lines. The bottom flap will help form the cover of the pouch, while the two semicircular flaps will form the sides.

Fold the semicircular flaps in alternate folds according to the dotted line to form an accordion-like structure.

Step 7

Ta daa! When folded tight, the carton forms a nifty pouch which you can use it to keep coins, earpieces, and other accessories.

The last step will be securing the pouch with the drink cap.

For more detailed instructions, check out this site.

Don’t worry about failing for the first trial as you’ll probably get it done after a few attempts. It’s not difficult!

The fact that these drink cartons can be recycled made me feel less bad about my several failed attempts.

Polar Water’s PUREWATER cartons are fully recyclable and 72 per cent of its material is paperboard from renewable sources, namely FSC-certified forests. Even the plastic cap is made from a sugar cane derivative.

These new paper-based Tetra Pak cartons, which are an environmentally-friendly alternative to the previous plastic PET bottled water, also produce 17 per cent less carbon footprint than fossil-fuel based packaging.

Not too shabby an idea right? At least it’s more meaningful too and the best gift for your friends who care for the environment.

This sponsored piece made our writer learn how to art and craft. Visit here for more information on PUREWATER.

Top image by Ashley Tan