Shopee talent acquisition head reveals his pet peeves concerning resume application & job interview habits

We get it. Looking for jobs when you’re fresh out of school can be a painstaking process.

You have to put a CV together, look for suitable openings and then if you’re game, write a cover letter for every application.

But what is the cleverest way one should go about their application so they don’t waste precious time and effort?

We asked Shopee’s Head of People Lim Teck Yong, who oversees talent acquisition, to share his candid views on what employers like Shopee look out for in new hires.

Lim reveals some valuable tips on how applicants can stand out from the competition, especially if they haven’t chalked up much work experience just yet.

Since 2015, Shopee has taken an aggressive recruiting strategy, growing from a young team of just 10 employees to over 1,000 employees of various ages, backgrounds and skillsets in just under four years.

Be honest. What do you look out for when reviewing CVs?

A recruiter’s impression of a candidate is first shaped by his or her CV, Lim said.

For Lim, besides consistent formatting and ensuring that the CV is typo-free, he also said that paying attention to details goes a long way in demonstrating a candidate’s thoughtfulness.

Candidates only have one chance to make a first impression, making proofreading all the more important.

So, is it true that qualifications don’t matter?

Lim clarified that different roles would require different skillsets and qualifications.

However, beyond paper qualifications, he explained that there are other qualities they look out for as well.

What are some of these winning qualities?

Lim said that the ideal candidate should have a passion for developing creative solutions in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. Basically, an excellent problem-solver.

In addition, Lim shared that this candidate should possess initiative and be a fast and nimble thinker.

Fast-thinking employees tend to have the drive to learn things on their own, he said. They may also pursue interests that lie outside of the conventional path, which in turn, help them hone a unique perspective.

Lastly, Lim told us that it is crucial for candidates to have a strong team mindset because many companies today, like Shopee, have a high level of intra and inter-departmental interactions.

But what about candidates who don’t have much work experience?

Lim acknowledged that most fresh graduates can find it challenging to demonstrate their skills without much relevant work experience.

However, what’s important is that they have experience tackling ‘real’ issues.

He explained that this could be in the form of project work or extracurricular activities, which would give them experience in handling challenges that crop up during the planning or execution phases.

“How they (candidates) approach the issue and come up with a solution will allow recruiters to ascertain the candidates’ thought processes,” he said.

OK, let’s talk about interviews, which is a crucial stage of the recruitment process.

While many see an interview as a way for an employer to screen potential candidates, the process of interviewing is also a good way for candidates to learn about their potential future employers from a first-hand perspective.

For example, Lim shared that some potential candidates arrive with misconceptions on what it’s like to work in a tech company like Shopee.

Common misconceptions cited were a “poor work-life balance”, “a heavy workload” and “minimal interactions as a result of working in silos”. (He clarified that this could not be further from the truth, though – their Science Park office features masseuses, nap pods and an in-house gym for employees!)

Landing an interview is a good way for a candidate to get a sense of the work culture and office environment, as it can be difficult to get an accurate sense of these things from researching jobs online.

What are some tips you have for interviewees? And what are some big no-no’s for you?

Punctuality may sound obvious, but Lim said that a third of their prospective candidates actually show up late for interviews.

Another pet peeve of his is when a candidate doesn’t research the company before going for the interview, displaying a lack of preparedness.

Hence, it is unsurprising that a candidate who really impressed Lim was the complete opposite of this.

Lim recounted how that candidate went for the interview armed with a well-researched Powerpoint presentation sharing valuable insights on the e-commerce landscape as well as Shopee’s competitors.

“I was thoroughly impressed with the level of initiative, passion and understanding of the job requirements!”

Got it. TL;DR: Don’t be late and unprepared for interviews.

But before one even lands a job, it is crucial for jobseekers to have a good understanding of the job requirements and roles by doing research in advance.

It is also useful for one to know where to look for jobs that are compatible for one’s skill-sets.

So how should one get started?

Fresh graduates looking to stay on top of their career hunt can consider the MyCareersFuture job portal.

The portal was developed by Workforce Singapore, in partnership with Government Technology Agency.

With a job search service that makes use of the latest job matching technology, jobseekers can make use of different filters, such as minimum salary, job category, type of employment, job level and location.

There is even a filter that allows you to sift out fresh/entry level job listings.

Best of all? Candidates can also tailor their search based on the specific skillsets they have.

The portal will then provide recommended job listings with an accompanying rating of skills matched, depending on the skills and competencies entered.

The skills matched will be displayed as a percentage.

Jobs that are eligible for government support, such as through WSG’s Adapt and Grow Initiative, are also highlighted on the portal.

This includes government subsidies to certain companies in order to better support mid-career switchers, as well as individuals between jobs who have been looking for a job for six months of more.

You can visit the job portal here.

Top photo courtesy of Shopee.

This article is sponsored by Workforce Singapore. This writer can keep her job thanks to sponsored articles like these that help to pay the bills.