fbpx

Back

IG-worthy places to explore in S’pore if you can’t afford to travel overseas

Travel off the beaten track.

Joshua Lee |Sponsored | September 2, 07:58 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Are you tired of Instagramming eggs Benedict and Marina Bay?

Does the thought of visiting yet another run-of-the-mill cafe strike you with despair?

Do you love to travel, but shudder at yet another trip to Bangkok?

Not to worry, here are six weird and wonderful places in Singapore guaranteed to refresh your spirit and Instagram page.

1. Try butter coffee at Heap Seng Leong

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

Heap Seng Leong (map) has been around since the 1950s. In fact, very little about it has changed since then; it’s a little time bubble that refuses to burst.

In other words, it’s the perfect place for people seeking a heritage experience.

The entire coffeeshop is a little dim and the air slightly stuffy (save for a couple of lazy rotating fans) but there is a steady stream of customers who come for the Kopi Gu You (Butter Coffee).

S’pore has a local version of Bulletproof Coffee. We call it Kopi Gu You.

As its name suggests, this is literally a cup of coffee with a small slab of butter. In the past, this was done to soften the harsh taste of Robusta beans and give it a caramelised flavour.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. The layer of oil on top of the coffee comes from the butter.

Kopi Gu You gives you more energy than a normal cup of kopi because of the fats from the butter. That’s great if you’re a labourer. Not too ideal if you spend most of your day on your backside.

It has a nice aroma, but those who are trying it for the first time might find a little hard to get past the layer of oil on top of the coffee.

Still, it’s something you should try at least once.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

2. S’pore’s only Leaning Mosque

You don’t need to travel to Italy to see a leaning tower.

The Hajjah Fatimah Mosque is Singapore’s very own Leaning Mosque.

Pro tip: You can head up to the 16th floor of block 18 Jalan Sultan, which is adjacent to the mosque, to get this birds eye view of it.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. The wide-angle mode is great for taking in an expansive view.

Built between 1845 and 1846, the mosque is over 170 years old. While that is impressive, the mosque’s defining feature is its leaning minaret.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. This was taken from the HDB block beside the mosque. The P30 Pro has a 50x optical zoom which is able to capture detail like this from afar.

The minaret of the Hajjah Fatimah Mosque tilts at a six-degree angle because of moisture seepage and shifting of the handmade bricks used in its construction.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

When the mosque was gazetted as a National Monument in 1973, restoration works were done to waterproof the dome and minaret to prevent it from tilting any further.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

The mosque is also known for its mixed features which were borrowed from various cultures, making it truly an icon of multicultural Singapore.

S’pore’s very own “leaning tower” is at this European-designed mosque along Beach Road

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

The mosque’s onion-shaped dome is indicative of the Indo-Saracenic style favoured by British architects in the 19th century.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

The lancet windows are fitted with stained glass and the minaret is decorated with European pilasters with Doric capitals, while the parapets of the mosque are also decorated with Chinese glazed green tiles.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. Again, this was taken from the HDB block beside the mosque. Thanks to the 50x zoom, the camera was able to capture the detail of the minaret seen in this photo and the next one.

 

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. You can clearly see the green Chinese tiles as well as the European pilasters of the minaret.

3. Birds eye view of Kampong Glam

Next head over to Textile Centre and make your way to the 24th floor where you can catch this gorgeous view of Kampong Glam:

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro, using the wide-angle mode.

Take a moment to enjoy this view atop Textile Centre where it is quite windy and quiet.

Once the seat of Malay royalty, the district has been gazetted as a conservation area since 1989.

The two most famous landmarks in the Kampong Glam district are the Sultan Mosque and the Malay Heritage Centre, which used to be the home of the former Malay Sultan.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

Today, the area is home to retailers of gemstones, rattan handicraft and religious paraphernalia as well as sumptuous food.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. It’s hard to make up the detail on the Sultan Mosque from the Textile Centre with the naked eye but the Huawei P30 Pro captures it adequately.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

If you’re looking for a bite, you can check out Stack which has a really good tri tip beef sandwich:

Muslim-owned S’pore sandwich deli sells tri-tip beef rendang, chilli beef, & french toast sandwiches from S$9

If you’re in the mood to walk, you might find some rather fascinating murals – a visual feast for your eyes and your Instagram page.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

This mural (located along 29 Sultan Gate) by famed local mural artist Yip Yew Chong depicts the way coffee was traditionally made in the past.

If you look closely, you can spot the coffee bean roaster as well as a couple of coffee socks that were used to brew coffee in the past.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

If you’re looking for something more colourful, perhaps the ones at Haji Lane are more your cup of tea.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

Aside from being a tourist spot, Haji Lane is known for its hipster aesthetics. The artistic enclave is home to many local craft and jewelry shops as well as a delightful range of food.

Of particular note are their vibrant shophouse murals which stand out from the strict pastel colour scheme that conserved shophouses have to abide by.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

4. Weird but beautiful shophouses

Speaking of shophouses, our next stop is Sam Leong Road where you can find some rather unconventional ones.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. This was taken using the camera’s wide angle mode.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

These are Late-style shophouses which have a distinctively schizophrenic look also known as the Singapore Eclectic.

Constructed between the 1900s to 1940s, these shophouses boast a mixed bag of styles featuring a blend of Spanish glazed tiles, Chinese animal reliefs, and Malay eaves.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. The intricate details of the second floor columns and tiles can be seen clearly thanks to the P30 Pro’s 50x optical zoom.

Vibrant and intricate, these are designs that you will never be able to see at your HDB estates. 

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.
This is a shot of a shophouse balcony on the second floor.

Petain Road, a short walk away from Sam Leong Road also has some Late-style shophouses although these are more visually ornate.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

Here, the defining features are glazed ceramic tiles that depict different types of flowers.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

Fun fact: Petain Road was named after Henri-Philippe Pétain, a French WWI hero who unfortunately became a Nazi collaborator. Yikes.

There’s a road in Jalan Besar named after a disgraced French general-turned-Nazi-collaborator

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

5. Futuristic set of American TV show

Our next stop can’t be more different from shophouses.

Marina One Residences is a swanky condominium located just outside Marina Bay MRT station.

Built in 2018, residential apartments here cost up to S$2.5 million each. But what really stands out is its futuristic design.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

It is so out of this world that it was featured as a backdrop on American TV show Westworld. It’s not hard to see why. The place looks like a theme park that got ravaged by Godzilla.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

The combination of cold metal and lush greenery makes it appear like a dystopian utopia which wouldn’t look out of place in a comic book.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

Despite that, the place still has a weird charm about it. On the ground floor, you’ll find a lush garden complete with a beautiful, modern water feature.

This strangely serene place would be a good place to stop and relax.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

6. Forest walk at night

Towards the end of the day, make your way down south.

The Southern Ridges’ Forest Walk is a popular walking trail for those who want to get close to nature.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro using it wide angle lens

Try walking the trail at night when it’s cooler and when there are fewer people jostling for space. You’ll have the walk pretty much all to yourself save for the occasional runner.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro during twilight at about 7.30pm. The night mode is able to capture a lot of detail even though there was not much light.

Elevated above the canopy of the Telok Blangah Hill forest, the 1km walk is very serene and relaxing. You will get a wonderful view of the trees as well as the neighbouring Telok Blangah HDB blocks.

Plus, the walk is adequately illuminated so you can be assured you’re not walking completely in the dark.

Take a moment to breathe in the clean air and listen to the soothing sounds of the forest.

Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro. Again taken at twilight (around 7.30pm), the camera is able to illuminate the HDB block quite beautifully.
Shot using Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro: Versatile alternative to a camera

If you’re looking to visit and photograph some of the more unique spots in Singapore, perhaps one of the places on this list might interest you.

For the average Instagrammer who does not want to lug around a bulky camera, the Huawei P30 Pro is a good, versatile alternative because it has three lenses – a 40-megapixel lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens.

In particular, the Huawei P30 Pro is able to execute a 50x zoom because its software takes information from two cameras at different focal lengths to retain detail when you zoom in.

Another strong feature on the Huawei P30 Pro is its Night Mode which is able to capture a lot of details even in the dark. The phone does this by stacking several layers together during a longer exposure.

If you’re deliberating over getting a Huawei phone, both Challenger and Courts are offering a full refund if your Google Mobile Services (such as Gmail, Google Maps, Google Chrome, Google Play, Google Gallery, and YouTube), Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp apps do not work within two years of purchase.

Challenger & Courts offer full refund if your Huawei phone loses Google apps

Definitely a phone camera worth bringing along when you #TravelWithHuawei

All photos in this article were taken with the Huawei P30 Pro and were minimally edited (only cropped, rotated and resized).

This sponsored article allowed our writer to go out sightseeing on a work day. All images by Joshua Lee.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hong Kong MTR system still operating after train stations trashed by protesters

Almost half of the railway stations islandwide were damaged in two days.

September 2, 06:46 pm

Woman, 37, cheats shop of 8 Rolex watches worth S$398,000, uses man's credit card to pay S$124,000 Thai disco bill

Ballsy.

September 2, 06:45 pm

Protesters in Hong Kong throw rocks & rods onto train tracks

This caused one line to be suspended.

September 2, 06:28 pm

Mother Tongue-exempted students at PSLE will be assigned lowest 3 grades for subject under new scoring system

The range of grades accounts for the fact that the vast majority of students take MTL at either the Standard or Foundation levels.

September 2, 05:56 pm

S'pore guy, approx. 8/10, makes PowerPoint slides for Tinder, includes review from cat

Big wow.

September 2, 05:46 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close