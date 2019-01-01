Free massages & TWG tea at OSIM Jewel Changi Airport? No way.

Jewel Changi Airport is Singaporeans’ latest go-to hangout spot.

Boasting more than 280 retail and food and beverage shops, coupled with scenic views of the huge Rain Vortex and Shiseido Forest Valley, the place is perfect to stroll, shop and makan.

And Jewel is pretty big. From walking around window shopping, to lining up at the massive queues at almost every food outlet, your legs are bound to get sore. Trust me, I’ve been there, and chairs aren’t aplenty for shoppers to rest on around Jewel.

So where could one possibly go to for a relaxing break to put down their shopping bags and put up their feet?

Enter OSIM’s Jewel outlet.

You might be familiar with the brand if you’ve spotted the television commercials with Andy Lau lounging in the chairs.

Tucked away at the basement of Jewel amidst the many food outlets, you might be surprised at what this OSIM store has to offer—because it boasts three features exclusive only to the Jewel outlet.

And let this be known, all these features are free. Yes, free, for anyone and everyone who enters the OSIM store. You don’t even have to purchase anything to enjoy any of the features listed below.

So what exactly are these features then?

1. VIP room

Tired of all that walking? The VIP room nestled inside the Osim store is the perfect place to rest, relax and enjoy some soothing ambience.

The room can hold up to three guests, with two different models of massage chairs to choose from, and curtains can be drawn for some privacy as well.

Guests can also choose different settings for a more atmospheric experience—they can select from various fragrances as well as toggle between video clips of nature scenery that will be projected on a large screen.

While relaxing in the massage chairs, guests can also enjoy complimentary TWG tea from their well-stocked pantry. The tea, which is available in two flavours—green tea and earl grey tea—can be paired with different scents for distinct sensory experiences.

There is currently no time limit for this experience, so you can spend however long you want in the VIP room. Osim however, has shared that if the popularity of the VIP room picks up, a booking system might be imposed to regulate the crowd.

Oh and the store has free charging stations as well, for all you nomophobes who can’t part with your mobile device, so here’s a chance to get a massage and restore your phone’s battery as well.

2. Health scan

If you’re thinking that all that walking and shopping has worn you out a tad too easily these days, fret not. Here’s one way to allay those health concerns of yours.

Another pretty sweet feature of Jewel’s Osim outlet is their newfangled technology in the form of a free health scanner.

Just step on a simple turntable which will rotate 360º, and the scanner in front will proceed to generate a 3D scan of your whole body.

Aside from being able to check basic measurements such as your weight (for those who never got around to buying a weighing machine at home), the scanner can measure your waist-to-hip ratio, and the circumference of your biceps, forearms, thighs, waist and other body parts.

Not only that, the scanner can determine your body fat and bone mass percentages as well. Rather effective way to get you exercising and release those endorphins.

Based on the body fat percentage detected, guests can even track their risk of obesity-related diseases.

Using the data from the health assessment, guests can be recommended various Osim products that might help alleviate some of their health issues.

For example, my 3D scan showed that my back is slightly hunched (obviously too much time spent on the computer), and the Osim staff suggested one of their neck massagers to help me relieve my neck aches.

Additionally, all the health information and statistics generated from the scanner can be packaged into a handy PDF report which will be sent to your email, so you can digest the information at your pace and figure out how to turn your life around and shed some pounds.

3. Home visualisation software

After spending all this time in the Osim store, you might have become partial to some of their massage chairs and be considering adding them to your home.

Wracking your brains over how to fit all that furniture in your BTO flat is something I’m sure many new homeowners have experienced though. To help relieve some of that impending headache, Jewel Osim has a rather convenient feature which will likely make your home-decorating job that much easier.

A visualisation software is available in-store to help guests figure out how to arrange the admittedly bulky massage chairs in their rooms.

Although guests are not able to input the dimensions of their house or furniture, they can choose between several generic templates of a three or four-room HDB flat as well as which Osim massage chair they would like to purchase.

From there, the screen transitions to a floorplan of the house, where guests can use the touchscreen to drag around and change the orientation of the massage chair to view where it might look best in a room, in relation to the other furniture.

Aside from being able to adjust the possible positions of the massage chairs in the house, the software can generate a 3D interior of a room, where the colours of the wall can be changed. Guests can select and decide which wall colours better match the colours of the Osim massage chair they are eyeing.

With all these perks, which are completely free, might I reiterate for maybe the third time, who even wants to leave Jewel anymore?

4. Travel products

You might think Osim is only known for their massage chairs, so you might be surprised to find out that a whole array of other nifty products are available at their stores as well.

If you’re heading overseas for a vacation soon, you might be inclined to stop by their Jewel outlet. There, you can find travel items such as neck pillows, comfortable blankets and portable eye massagers, perfect for that long, cramped flight on the plane.

Osim also has portable beauty massagers to get rid of those eye bags and wrinkles you might have been complaining about.

Flower Dome Workshop on Sept. 28 and 29

Now that you’re likely all set to head down to Osim’s Jewel outlet to check out their free features, here’s something that might pique your interest as well.

Osim will be holding a flower dome-crafting workshop in-store on September 28 and 29. For S$40 per person (its usually worth S$140), participants get to their create their own delicate floral arrangement, encased in a transparent dome.

Perfect activity for a date between you and your partner, or for some family bonding time.

S$10 from the workshop fees are redeemable for Osim products, and the slots for the workshop come on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Each slot is one hour and 15 minutes long, with a maximum of only 70 participants across both days. You can view all the various timings and sign up here.

And if all these seem too good to be true, here’s yet another perk—Mothership readers who flash this article at the Osim Jewel store get S$5 off any purchase.

So happy lounging and shopping!

Where:

Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666, #B2-220

Opening hours:

Mon – Sun, 10am – 10pm

