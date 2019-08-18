HK’s Emperor Cinemas launches first luxe cineplex in M’sia with movie tickets from S$3 – S$8
Previously, we reported about the opening of the new R&F mall at Johor Bahru:
Great news for Singaporeans who are thinking of making a weekend trip down because their newest luxe cinema is now open to the public:
【BONUS Sneak Peek】SEA's 1st Emperor Cinemas! Calling All Moviegoers! Emperor Cinemas is raising the bar of ultra-service cinematic experience. Don’t forget to watch the space and design when you pass through the doorway at the outlet in R&F Mall! Emperor Cinemas has brought in the SONY 4K Laser projector system, the first of its kind in Malaysia, advanced image quality to the screen with outstanding brightness, high contrast, and superior colour performance. Tailor-made for movie connoisseurs who appreciate only the highest quality, the cineplex has 8 luxuriously-appointed cinema halls with a combined seating capacity of 745 seats. All seats come in sofa leather and equipped with flexible armrests, allowing audiences to be delighted with the cinematic experience of high-end comfort and style. FREE Movie Screening from 21/8 to 25/8! Limited Seats Only. See ya' all tomorrow for their grand opening on the 21/8/19! For more info, visit http://bit.ly/2P5s3B6 #OnlyatRnFMall #EmperorCinema #HongKongStyleSnacksBar #GrandOpening #bestcinematicexperience
Emperor Cinema’s 1st outlet in Malaysia
First introduced in 2015, Emperor Cinemas has an established presence in cities all over Mainland China and Hong Kong.
Their first outlet in Johor Bahru’s R&F Mall will be Southeast Asia’s first luxe cineplex:
In particular, movie-goers can look forward to the cinema’s Instagrammable interiors, state-of-the-art cinematic features, first-class service and Hong Kong style food offerings — at great prices.
Instagrammable interiors
The first thing to look out for when you visit Emperor Cinemas’ outlet in R&F Mall are their unconventional interiors.
The overall design of the cinema makes use of suspended geometric structures, a subtle colour palette of grey, silver and bronze as well as LED lightings, which make for great Instagram photos:
Check out their resting area, which promises style and comfort whilst waiting for your movie to start:
Cinematic features
The cineplex will have eight cinema halls with a total seating capacity of 745, including two Dolby Atmos halls and six Dolby 7.1 halls.
All cinema halls come with sofa leather seats that have flexible armrests.
The cinema is also the first in Malaysia to use the SONY 4K Laser projector system, which promises unmatched quality in both sight and sound.
Guests can purchase movie tickets online, at the ticketing kiosks and box office counters at the cinema, or use the newly launched Emperor Cinemas mobile application:
Tickets booked online will entitle customers to a service fee waiver.
There will also be e-admission and e-tickets instead of the printing of physical tickets.
First-class service
Visitors can expect first-class service like no other at Emperor Cinemas, as the brand prides themselves on having a professional team that is well trained to attend to all the needs of their guests.
These include Theatre Managers, Audio Visual Specialists, Service Ambassadors as well as Butlers who will ensure the quality of each customer’s cinematic experience.
Hong Kong style food offerings
If you’re not content with the usual offerings of popcorn and soda at movies, Emperor Cinemas will sell gourmet Hong Kong snacks such as egg waffles with ice cream and french toast at Monkey Cafe on level two of the cinema:
【⚡5 YOU MUST NOT MISS … 】 More food choice, more joy😋 Breaking tradition of the customary popcorn and soda, moviegoers in Malaysia can indulge in a Hong Kong styled menu and specialized drink recipes😚 Come over to Emperor Cinemas first luxe outlet in Southeast Asia! See you all on 21 Aug 2019. #EmperorCinemasMY #LuxeIsEmperor #EmperorMoments #cinema #johor #movies #rnfmalljb
They are currently having a one-for-one promotion for their ice cream red bean fleecy (consists of azuki beans, light rock sugar syrup and evaporated milk) from now till September 30, 2019:
Other food items movie-goers can expect include a range of four different types of hotdogs, crispy popcorn chicken as well as potato wedges, which are available for purchase at the cinema concession counter on level one:
Ticket prices (S$3 – S$8)
Ticket prices are very affordable, with a 2D show before 12 noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday costing only RM10 (S$3.30) for an adult and RM9 (S$3) for a child.
Even the highest pricing ticket – a 3D, blockbuster movie for adults – costs only 24RM (flat two weeks pricing), which roughly translates to S$8.
Emperor Cinemas VIP membership
That’s not all.
Join Emperor Cinemas’ VIP membership for free and enjoy a lifetime of exclusive benefits such as:
- Two complimentary tickets on your birthday month
- Annual 10 per cent discount on food and drinks
- Exclusive invitations to member events
- Token accumulation for spending at the cinema
- Exciting rewards such as free tickets or items which can be redeemed from the concession counter
You can even get all-day weekday movie tickets for RM12 (S$4) if you sign up for a VIP membership before September 30, 2019:
⚡In line with our opening, those who sign up for a VIP MEMBERSHIP will be able to purchase tickets for ONLY RM12 All Day!* 👉Click here to sign up: http://bit.ly/33Epwkm *Offer valid until 30th September 2019. Offer is applicable to 2D tickets on Monday to Friday, exclude public holidays and blockbusters. Morning and Wednesday shows at RM10 only. Other terms and conditions apply: http://bit.ly/2ZkTz14 📱Download App and get tix: http://onelink.to/aezfdb #EmperorCinemasMY #LuxIsEmperor #EmperorMoments #cinema #johor #movies
Do note that this pricing is only applicable for movies screened on September 30, 2019 or before.
How to go
Address: R&F Mall Johor Bahru, Jalan Tanjung Puteri, 80300 Johor Bahru Malaysia
Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily
Top image via Chandel Tan and Emperor Cinemas
