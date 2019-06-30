Father of 6 in S’pore suffers burns on 80% of body after PMD explodes, family appealing for donations

An appeal has been posted to Facebook on June 25 by Callistar Dynara detailing the plight of a family in Singapore.

Father severely burnt in PMD explosion at home

The post described the ordeal of a family of eight after a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) exploded.

The father, who is the sole breadwinner of the family, suffered from third degree burns to 80 percent of his body, after an e-scooter exploded at his mother’s house.

The man had apparently been trapped inside the room as the place caught fire, and he was unable to escape.

It is uncertain when the incident took place.

From the photos below, the father can be seen with severe burns all over different parts of his body including his face, shoulders, legs and hands.

*WARNING: Graphic content below

The man appeared to be bedridden due to the severity of his injuries, and cannot provide for the family.

The wife is currently the sole caregiver for both husband and six children, aged two, seven, eight, nine, 11 and 12, and is unable to leave her home without leaving her husband alone.

The family is now apparently subsisting on zero income, and are allegedly still waiting for assistance from the social service officer (SSO).

Looking for donations of cash and medical supplies

Dynara urged visits to the family’s home to be kept to a minimum, as the husband is “currently not on his best mental state” following the incident, which was apparently “affecting his self esteem”.

Dynara, who seems to be appealing on the family’s behalf, also wrote a list of items the family is in need of.

These include medical and childcare supplies:

Mepilex Dressings, 17.5cm x 17.5cm

Sterile Crepe Bandages, 6 inch and 4 inch

Milk formula for kids (Dumex Dugro Growing up for Kids Milk Formula – Step 3)

Diapers (Drypers – XXXL size)

The family is also in need of some cash, which Dynara stated was to help cover the cost of food rations, transport, and the father’s upcoming hospital appointment.

If you have questions about the family in need, you can contact Dynara on Facebook.

“URGENT! Salam friends, We will start a fundraising project for a family of 8. A wife, who is also the mother of 6 kids age 15, 11, 9, 8, 7 and 2 needs help URGENTLY.. Her husband who is the sole breadwinner to the family had 3rd degree burnt affecting 80% of his body due to escooter explosion @ his mum’s place and he was trapped inside the room, unable to escape the fire. Wife is the sole caregiver as husband is depending on her alone to assist on his needs. Family has ZERO income for now as SSO’s assistance is still pending for renewal as she could not leave her husband alone at home. (URGENT!!)

She is currently in need of MEPILEX 17.5cmx17.5cm, STERILE CREPE 6 inch and STERILE CREPE BANDAGE 4inch for her husband’s dressings.. His wound is raw and huge, and if it’s not properly care, it might lead to severe infections which could lead to complications or death. Apart from that, she needs help with:

-kids milk (dugro step 3)

-Kids diapers (drypers xxxl)

-Some cash for her to buy her own food rations as husband is restricted from some foods which could make his condition worst.

– Some funds for their daily needs, and transportation fares to and from hospital for his upcoming appointment. As husband is currently not on his best mental state due to the trauma which is affecting his self esteem, We strictly restrict all visitors to their home.

Any donation items to be sent to our collection point @ Chaichee road and we’ll get our team to send it over to her crib. We seek your understanding on this. Please PM me for details.

Thank u. -Callistar Dynara- Ps: U may share this post but please DO NOT COPY AND PASTE”

Top photo from Callistar Dynara / FB