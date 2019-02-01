fbpx

R&F Mall JB with luxury cinemas & Kyochon fried chicken is 8-min walk away from M’sia CIQ, fully operational by Q2 2019

The mall will have 106 retail stores.

Fasiha Nazren |Sponsored | April 3, 03:00 pm

Good news for Singaporeans, there’s a new mall to shop at in Johor Bahru.

R&F Mall Johor Bahru finally opened its doors on Mar. 28, 2019 for its soft launch.

Photo courtesy of R&F Mall JB

1 kilometer away from CIQ

R&F Mall JB is located at Tanjung Puteri, Johor Bahru, which is one kilometer away from the Johor Bahru Checkpoint.

In fact, it is just an eight-minute walk from the CIQ via a 650-metre sheltered link bridge:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Fully operational by Q2

Designed by the same team behind ION Orchard, the mall boasts a floor area of more than 800,000 square feet.

While some of the 106 retail stores are already opened, the mall is set to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2019.

Lots of firsts

R&F Mall, however, isn’t like any other shopping mall in JB.

For example, the mall will have a children’s innovation centre called Kiddomo, and also Jaya Grocer, a premium supermarket carrying fresh and seasonal food products from the U.S., Europe and Australia.

Apart from that, the mall also boasts a lot of firsts in JB, including the following:

Emperor Cinemas

Emperor Cinemas is a luxury cinema chain that hails from Hong Kong, so don’t expect your typical movie experience over here.

Photo from Emperor Cinemas

The first Emperor Cinemas chain in JB will have a total of 11 halls including the Regular, IMAX, 4D and VIP halls, which will feature reclining leather chairs, access to free wi-fi and even charging points in the comfort of your cinema seat.

Kyochon

If you’ve been to Korea, you might have heard of Kyochon, the popular Korean fried chicken chain.

The first in Johor Bahru, Kyochon offers a variety of Korean fried chicken including the Honey series:

Photo from Kyochon Malaysia

And the salsal (crispy rice) series:

Photo from Kyochon Malaysia

Carl’s Jr.

Here’s another one for the fast food junkies: Carl’s Jr. will be available in R&F Mall very soon.

Photo from @CarlsJrMalaysia on Twitter

Singapore may already have a few Carl’s Jr. outlets, but the ones in Malaysia use halal-certified ingredients.

Yum.

Oregin Ji Ke

R&F Mall will also be home to the first Oregin Ji Ke in Malaysia.

The bubble tea chain originating from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, is known for its takeaway bubble tea.

Photo courtest of Oregin Ji Ke

For the environmentally conscious, the drinks come in plastic bottles that are reusable and recyclable.

Instagram-worthy photobooths

Apart from eating and shopping, you can also take photos at three glass igloo photo booths located in the atrium of the mall.

There’s the Dreamy Pink, a photo booth filled with all things pink and a giant unicorn float:

There’s also the Mystery Galaxy, a planetarium-themed photobooth:

And you can also relax in the Awesome Blossom, a floral-themed photo booth fitted with a long table and chairs.

These photo booths will only be here until April 14, so keep that in mind if you want these on your Instagram feed.

Where to go: R&F Mall Johor Bahru, Jalan Tanjung Puteri, 80300 Johor Bahru Malaysia
When to go: 10am to 10pm, daily

This sponsored post by R&F Mall JB makes this writer want to visit JB every weekend.

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

