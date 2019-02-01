All Mastercard contactless debit/ credit cards can now be used to board public transport, because nobody has time to top up

Ever boarded a bus with your ez-link card empty and no cash on hand?

Dread waiting in line to top up your card?

Ever felt annoyed because you had to pay $0.50 extra to top up your card at 7-11?

Wish there was a way to top up your card from anywhere?

Yes, there is a way to never have these problems again. Introducing: SimplyGo.

Simi SimplyGo? Why sound like travel site?

SimplyGo is a rebranded version of LTA’s Account-Based Ticketing initiative, where the fare for your trips can be paid for with your contactless bank cards, which could be your debit/ credit card.

Means what?

Means you don’t need to top up anymore. Ever. This service is now available for all Mastercard debit/ credit cards, and at a later date this year for Visa debit/ credit cards.

Really meh? Last time I use credit card as ez-link also need to top up?

Yes really.

Before SimplyGo, Mastercard contactless bank cards could also function as ez-link cards but had to be topped up. Now, the fare will be paid directly from the bank account linked to your debit/ credit cards.

It’s that simple.

Got hidden charges or not?

No, there are none. Only the fare will be charged to your card. The fares for your daily commute will reflect on your debit/ credit card statements.

I don’t think I need to use leh, I got my cute Gudetama ez-link already…

Although your credit/ debit card is rarely as cute as your ez-link card, with SimplyGo it’s just pretty darn convenient.

And if you sign up for a SimplyGo account, you will be able to track and view your travel expenditure and history on your phone.

You can also choose to receive push notifications for fares, via the TransitLink SimplyGo app, after each trip is completed.

Did we mention you don’t need to spend time topping up your card anymore?

Like not bad. When can I start using it?

Now. You can start using it now if your card is contactless-enabled.

So easy meh?! Siao eh.

Well, for Mastercard cards with the CEPAS logo, the default mode would be the Ez-link/NETS FlashPay mode. You’d have to go to a General Ticketing Machine and switch your card to “contactless payment mode” — you only have to do it once.







Once you’ve done so, you can say goodbye to topping up your Ez-link card and all the annoying things that come with it.

This post is sponsored by LTA.

Top image from here and here.