Ugly foods vs pretty foods: a side-by-side comparison

Cosmetic filtering is the act of picking fruits and vegetables based on how they look, despite how edible they are.

It’s akin to stereotyping people with tattoos as inherently bad-natured.

Food waste has increased over the years. In 2017, we generated 810 million kg of food waste in Singapore.

And that includes perfectly edible food that are trashed because we assume they’re “bad”, simply because they look less than perfect.

It’s 2019, guys. Here’s proof why we shouldn’t be judging foods by how they look. Because we don’t judge a book by its cover.

Ugly food can be perfectly edible food, and it’s a waste to throw them out based on appearances.

You can use them to make fruit juice, salad, soups and curry for your family; afterall, no one will know how it originally looks after it’s been chopped up and cooked. And it’s equally nutritious all the same.

Bonus: sometimes, you can get ugly food at discounted prices because there is less demand for them. #savemoney

