fbpx

Back
﻿

Ugly foods vs pretty foods: a side-by-side comparison

Not that much difference.

Tsiuwen Yeo |Sponsored | March 31, 11:00 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Cosmetic filtering is the act of picking fruits and vegetables based on how they look, despite how edible they are.

It’s akin to stereotyping people with tattoos as inherently bad-natured.

Food waste has increased over the years. In 2017, we generated 810 million kg of food waste in Singapore.

And that includes perfectly edible food that are trashed because we assume they’re “bad”, simply because they look less than perfect.

It’s 2019, guys. Here’s proof why we shouldn’t be judging foods by how they look. Because we don’t judge a book by its cover.

Photo by Kane Goh
Unless you’re using the lemon peel for something, the inside looks pretty much the same. Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh
Looks drastically different on the outside, but almost identical on the inside. Photo by Kane Goh.
Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh

_________

Ugly food can be perfectly edible food, and it’s a waste to throw them out based on appearances.

You can use them to make fruit juice, salad, soups and curry for your family; afterall, no one will know how it originally looks after it’s been chopped up and cooked. And it’s equally nutritious all the same.

Bonus: sometimes, you can get ugly food at discounted prices because there is less demand for them. #savemoney

This sponsored article by the National Environment Agency (NEA) taught us some money-saving hacks.

This is the third of five articles brought to you by NEA, showing how everyday Singaporeans from different sectors in society can still choose to engage in their own eco-friendly activities that not only benefit the environment, but also positively impact their loved ones and individual well-being.

About Tsiuwen Yeo

Tsiuwen frequently thinks about what to eat for dinner as she's having lunch.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Go-Jek driver apologises for being rude towards elderly passengers over S$7 discrepancy

He said he was feeling stressed.

March 31, 04:36 am

New 36km Coast-to-Coast Trail stretches from Jurong Lake Gardens to Coney Island Park

East meets west.

March 31, 02:42 am

'Promiscuous' S'pore wants to be linked to all major economies of the world: Tommy Koh

Singapore wants to be a state of America, a prefecture of Japan, a province of China and a state of India.

March 30, 06:12 pm

Online brouhaha over Heng Swee Keat's comments shows more S'poreans ready for non-Chinese PM sooner than later

We seek to understand the reasons behind such negative responses to Heng's remarks.

March 30, 06:03 pm

S'porean pet groomer gives PomPom the Pomeranian egg cut, wins Internet cult following

Looks like a seal/ egg.

March 30, 05:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close