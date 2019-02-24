African-Chinese teen implores S’poreans to stop using N-word because of its history

A teenager based in Singapore, who is of mixed African-Chinese descent, has taken to Twitter to urge Singaporeans to avoid using the “N-word”.

Posted on Feb. 10, 16-year-old Melanie Kasise, tweeted that this was largely because of the origins of the word.

Kasise highlighted that even though she is a person of mixed African descent, she is uncomfortable using the term as she herself has not experienced the “true weight of the word”.

hey my beautiful singaporeans. please do NOT say "nigga" unless u black.

even as a girl that is partially african, i do not like to use that word because it is a word with ALOT of history, and even i, have not been through the true weight of the word. — mel (@kelaniemasise) February 10, 2019

Reactions

Kasise’s tweet was met with a mix of derision and curiosity, but most comments were supportive.

Man, I like how you think ppl actually give a damn abt terminology & history. 😆 It’s 2019. Ppl tend to throw around words like they mean nothing. Offensive words are no longer offensive. If it still is, then you need to grow out of it. Not the ppl. 🙃 — N̤̈ë̤l̤̈s̤̈ö̤n̤̈ (@Wildrosewolf) February 14, 2019

Others reacted with support.

Too many people on here want to say the N word so bad. Shame. Not everything is for you. — Mark Marcelino (@Sharkcelino) February 14, 2019

Preach this love — Coby Travis Lazaroo (@coby_travis) February 14, 2019

T H A N K Y O U — fel !! (@lullabycomet) February 13, 2019

One tweeter, who expressed curiosity over Kasise’s original tweet, was met with an explanation from another Twitter user:

1. the n word has been used to degrade and dehumanise black people. it was a term used for black people when they were slaves. the word stayed as a racially derogatory remark. — e (@eldenzachery) February 12, 2019

History of the word and why it is offensive to Africans

According to the African American Registry website (AAREG), “Nigga” or “Nigger” as it was originally known, was supposedly derived from the Latin word for “black” — “niger”.

However, by the 1800s, the word “nigger” had been firmly established as a derogatory slur within American society, in which the word came to codify Africans in general as “a lazy, stupid, dirty, worthless nobody”.

The AAREG added that the word also formed the baseline for insulting other groups, with Jews being “white-niggers”, Arabs as “sand-niggers”, and Japanese as “yellow-niggers”.

The Merriam Webster dictionary said the term is “offensive”, and “used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a black person”.

Why do Africans use it?

The most common explanation as to why Africans use the derogatory term these days among themselves is that it strips the word of its ability to cause hurt and subverts the power dynamics.

For Africans to use the term is an act of reclaiming it as their own and it should be exclusive to their community because of the word’s history.

It is akin to saying that the “nigger” word shall not be used in a way to degrade them, but it reaffirms their identity by also not forgetting how they got to this stage, which subverts the power structure of not having the word inflict more harm on them.

In any case, it appears that Kasise had little time for people who persist in using the word:

you wanna be ignorant and outrageously rude sure, you can, i'm not stoppin u. at least make grammatically accurate sentences. have a good week ahead. pic.twitter.com/xWrmAtjC3R — mel (@kelaniemasise) February 13, 2019

Top image collage from Melanie Kasise Twitter and Instagram