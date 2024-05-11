S'pore's UN vote reflects 'heartfelt desire' to see good faith negotiations resume: Vivian Balakrishnan on resolution supporting Palestine membership

On May 10, Singapore voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution expressing support for admitting Palestine as a UN member.

Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan explained why Singapore voted in favour of the resolution in a statement released after the vote.

Historical Context

Vivian began by explaining the historical context behind the vote.

Palestine first unsuccessfully submitted its application for UN membership in 2011, and was accorded Non-Member Observer State status in 2012.

On Apr. 2, 2024, Palestine asked for its application to be reconsidered, a move that required the UN Security Council (UNSC) to make a positive recommendation before the General Assembly could vote.

On Apr. 18 the application was vetoed in the UNSC, resulting in the May 10 vote calling on it to reconsider its decision.

Singapore voted in favour of that resolution.

Singapore’s considerations

Vivian explained Singapore's considerations for its vote, after serious and careful consideration:

“We have always supported a negotiated two-state solution with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace and security, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Both Israel and Palestine have the right to exist and live in peace within secure and recognised boundaries free from threats or acts of force.”

Vivian then said that the two-state solution is foundational to resolving the long-standing conflict, and as such a negotiated two-state settlement is the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This is a position that has been previously stated several times, notably doing debates on the issue in parliament and when Vivian visited the Middle East in March 2024.

Singapore supports the Palestinian people's right to a homeland, having welcomed the Palestinian Liberation Organization's 1988 proclamation of the State of Palestine.

The PLO also explicitly rejected terrorism and recognised Israel's right to exist in peace and security.

"We saw these moves as progress towards a durable solution for this long-standing conflict," Vivian said.

It was the 1988 proclamation that laid the groundwork for the Oslo accords of 1993 and 1995; but the accords, despite initial promise, had failed to bring about a resolution to the conflict.

Singapore's relationship with Palestine

Vivian spoke about the various initiatives Singapore had implemented in order to provide the Palestinian Authority with support in preparation for statehood.

Amongst these were S$10 million for a dedicated technical assistance package for capacity building, training more than 700 Palestinian officials since 2013, appointing a non-resident representative in 2016, as well as establishing a Singaporean representative office in Ramallah in 2022.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had visited Ramallah in 2016, and the then-PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh had reciprocated in 2022.

Vivian had met with the current Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa in March 2024.

Bleaker prospects

But prospects for peace between Israel and Palestine have become even bleaker, Vivian said.

Negotiations on a two-state solution have stalled, extremist views gained ground on both sides, while public support for the two-state solution had diminished, and the illegal building of settlements in the West Bank continued unabated.

Added to this were the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing over 1,200 people, and resulted in the taking of about 200 hostages, many of whom remained in captivity.

"These attacks cannot be condoned or justified by any history of injustice, enmity, or conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and Singapore has repeatedly condemned these terrorist attacks."

Israel exercised its legitimate right to self-defence in response, Vivian said.

However, Vivian noted that Israel's subsequent military actions have gone too far, and caused far too much human suffering and destruction.

Humanitarian disaster in Gaza

The humanitarian disaster in Gaza is deeply tragic, causing outrage, a breakdown in trust, and the shattering of any sense of security for both Israelis and Palestinians, he added.

Vivian said that the current moment was not ideal to consider Palestine's UN membership, a better time would have been when the hostilities had ceased and civilian hostages had been released, with Israel and Palestine at the negotiating table.

“But frankly, we are now so far from these conditions that Singapore and many other countries had to consider how our vote today would help lay the groundwork for an end to hostilities that would hopefully lead to an enduring peace. Or at the very least, a return to the negotiating table to talk about how to get there. “

Vivian said that the only viable solution is to revive efforts towards a two-state solution, in spite of the rage, disillusionment, anger and distrust from both sides, and that was why Singapore voted in support of the resolution,

Singapore is a friend to both Israel and Palestine, and is deeply grieved by the current state of affairs.

The vote reflects its heartfelt desire to see both sides resume face-to-face negotiations in good faith, and its belief that there is a need to restart diplomatic efforts.

Rejecting terrorism

Vivian also reiterated that terrorism had no place in the process leading to a stable and peaceful political solution.

"Groups, including Hamas, that continue to deny Israel's existence or refuse to renounce terrorism have no place in a future Palestinian state," Vivian said.

Singapore will not work with any Palestinian group, including Hamas, that denies Israel's right to exist or refuse to renounce terrorism against it, he added.

Vivian said that Singapore called on both Israel and Palestine to take the bold but necessary step to return to the negotiating table.

Both sides have a right to exist and both peoples have a right to live in peace and dignity within secure borders.

Both sides have legitimate rights and shared responsibilities, and difficult compromises must be struck in the months and years ahead through direct negotiations.

Singapore does not underestimate the challenges, but there is certainly a need to try. The alternative is endless repeated cycles of violence and retribution.

"As a friend of both Israel and Palestine, we urge both sides to avoid violence, to reject violence and to resume negotiations towards a two-state solution with the help and the support of the international community. All Singaporeans wish for peace to be upon our friends in Israel and Palestine."

