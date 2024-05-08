Back

FB post encouraging S'pore drivers to put up 'nothing to steal' sign when visiting M'sia stirs controversy

Not cool.

Keyla Supharta | May 08, 2024, 05:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

How would you deter someone from breaking into your car?

One vehicle owner resorted to printing a sign informing would-be thieves that there was nothing to steal inside the vehicle.

The sign, which was placed on the window of the left side of the car, wrote:

"Please do not break my window again. The car has already been broken into— there is nothing to steal."

Image via SG Kaypoh 人！

It is not known when and where the photo was taken.

But the image garnered much attention after it was uploaded to Facebook group SG Kaypoh 人！ with the accompanying caption: "Singapore vehicles need this when entering Malaysia".

The caption was probably referring to previous instances where Singapore-registered cars were broken into and things were robbed in Malaysia.

"Don't go lah"

At the time of writing, the post has garnered 1.5k reactions and 1.1k comments.

Many commenters disagree with the depiction painted in the caption, suggesting for such vehicle owner to remain in Singapore instead of travelling to Malaysia with such signs.

 

"Don't steal our RON95 Petrol"

The post also prompted commenters to direct attention to the issue of Singapore-registered cars topping up their fuel tanks in Malaysia, particularly in Johor Bahru (JB).

Some commenters also called out Singaporean drivers for pumping the RON95 petrol.

 

Previously, several Singapore-registered cars were caught pumping the subsidised RON95 petrol in Malaysia.

RON95, priced at RM2.05 (S$0.59) per litre, is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government.

It is the cheapest grade of petrol in the country and reserved for Malaysians.

Foreign-registered vehicles are prohibited from refuelling with RON95.

Foreign-registered vehicles can refuel with RON97 or RON100 instead.

RON97, which is permitted for Singapore motorists to fuel up within Malaysia, is currently priced at RM3.47 (S$0.99).

Related stories:

Top image via SG Kaypoh 人！

PAP MPs give PM Lee cake saying 'kamsiah' at his last parliament sitting as prime minister on May 8, 2024

It was a well-decorated cake.

May 08, 2024, 06:46 PM

Israeli diplomatic staff who made 'completely unacceptable' social media post to be sent away from S'pore: Shanmugam

The Israeli ambassador had apologised and said such a post "would not happen again".

May 08, 2024, 06:26 PM

MAS to ensure DBS addresses cause of May 2 digital banking service outage 'effectively'

Several users reported difficulties accessing DBS' and POSB's digital banking services as well as DBS PayLah! on May 2.

May 08, 2024, 06:13 PM

Govt looking if more needs to be done in view of recent constitutional challenge to capital case post-appeal law: Shanmugam

He said it needs to be taken seriously and he looks forward to support from the Parliament.

May 08, 2024, 06:02 PM

Pilot of crashed RSAF F-16 no serious injuries, saved by his 'alertness & compliance': Ng Eng Hen

"No serious injuries were detected – he is ambulant, conscious, and talking," said the defence minister.

May 08, 2024, 05:45 PM

Chonky pangolin goes for stroll in S'pore forest, unbothered by passer-by filming it

Look at it waddling down the path.

May 08, 2024, 05:43 PM

Here’s how you can stay relevant in the job market amidst AI disruption

Young NTUC is committed to helping youths enter the workforce by providing career opportunities, guidance and planning.

May 08, 2024, 05:40 PM

Japan recorded nearly 600,000 visits from S'poreans in 2023

Singaporeans love Japan.

May 08, 2024, 05:28 PM

Often find yourself in the ‘friendzone’? Here’s why it’s not all that bad.

This ‘Friendzone’ has a happier ending.

May 08, 2024, 05:00 PM

Owlet at Telok Blangah rescued by nature photographer after falling from nest at 2am

The crowd around the nest seemed to have gotten bigger despite the cordon.

May 08, 2024, 04:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.