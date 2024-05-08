FB post encouraging S'pore drivers to put up 'nothing to steal' sign when visiting M'sia stirs controversy

How would you deter someone from breaking into your car?

One vehicle owner resorted to printing a sign informing would-be thieves that there was nothing to steal inside the vehicle.

The sign, which was placed on the window of the left side of the car, wrote:

"Please do not break my window again. The car has already been broken into— there is nothing to steal."

It is not known when and where the photo was taken.

But the image garnered much attention after it was uploaded to Facebook group SG Kaypoh 人！ with the accompanying caption: "Singapore vehicles need this when entering Malaysia".

The caption was probably referring to previous instances where Singapore-registered cars were broken into and things were robbed in Malaysia.

"Don't go lah"

At the time of writing, the post has garnered 1.5k reactions and 1.1k comments.

Many commenters disagree with the depiction painted in the caption, suggesting for such vehicle owner to remain in Singapore instead of travelling to Malaysia with such signs.

"Don't steal our RON95 Petrol"

The post also prompted commenters to direct attention to the issue of Singapore-registered cars topping up their fuel tanks in Malaysia, particularly in Johor Bahru (JB).

Some commenters also called out Singaporean drivers for pumping the RON95 petrol.

Previously, several Singapore-registered cars were caught pumping the subsidised RON95 petrol in Malaysia.

RON95, priced at RM2.05 (S$0.59) per litre, is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government.

It is the cheapest grade of petrol in the country and reserved for Malaysians.

Foreign-registered vehicles are prohibited from refuelling with RON95.

Foreign-registered vehicles can refuel with RON97 or RON100 instead.

RON97, which is permitted for Singapore motorists to fuel up within Malaysia, is currently priced at RM3.47 (S$0.99).

