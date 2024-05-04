Back

Aliff Aziz apologises for cheating saga, wishes Bella Astillah happiness

He also said that he regrets exposing her affair.

Seri Mazliana | May 04, 2024, 03:32 PM

Singaporean actor-singer Aliff Aziz has spoken up about the long-running cheating saga involving his wife and several other people.

In an interview with Singaporean podcast The Common Folks, he said that he also regretted exposing Bella's affair and wished her happiness as they go through divorce proceedings.

Regrets exposing Bella for her affair

Aliff said he had initially decided to remain silent and be the last one to speak about the saga since he did not wish to mix up the affairs at first.

On Bella's 2023 cheating scandal, Aliff said he'd felt the urge to check Bella's archived chats in her phone, during which he discovered that she was having an affair with Malaysian actor Muaz Zabir.

Bella publicly admitted to her affair on Apr. 3.

Aliff said he considered her affair as retribution for the many years he had wronged her.

He told Bella that he forgave her but wanted to see her change for the sake of their marriage.

Aliff said following the incident, he tried to treat Bella better but instead they ended up arguing constantly about trivial matters. He subsequently came to the conclusion that Bella had given up on their marriage.

Bella filed for a divorce in March 2024 but Aliff refused to agree to the separation during their divorce hearing on Apr. 4 as he still loved her.

He said he had exposed Bella's affair because he wanted to share what he was going through with the public.

He expressed his regret for doing so and that it was wrong of him to do that as she is "still the mother of his children".

Takes full accountability for Ruhainies and Sarah Yasmine scandals

In the interview, Aliff also shed light on his own cheating scandals.

He was first arrested for "khalwat" or close-proximity with Malaysian actress Ruhainies at her condominium on Mar. 9.

He said that he resorted to work as a distraction from his troubled marriage and that he had initially intended to only confide in Ruhainies.

"I take full accountability for that," he said.

On Apr. 25, a woman named Sarah Yasmine took to Instagram claiming to be his girlfriend and expressed her disappointment about his relationship with Ruhainies.

Aliff said that he had a "messy situationship" with Sarah, whom he met with again in January 2024.

He added that Sarah had followed him to Singapore during his "khalwat" scandal with Ruhainies but he had ultimately broken up with her.

Wishes Bella happiness

Towards the end of the interview, a teary-eyed Aliff apologised to all the parties involved, including Bella.

He thanked her for everything she had done for him throughout their marriage and wished her happiness moving forward.

Aliff also hoped that his family could forgive him and said that he had been taught a lesson by the ordeal.

Watch the full interview here:

