10 things DPM Lawrence Wong said in The Economist interview

He shared his thoughts on geopolitics and Singapore society ahead of his swearing-in next week.

Iain Tan | May 09, 2024, 06:00 PM

The Economist, the British institution promoting independent thought, interviewed Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 6, ahead of his swearing-in as prime minister on May 15.

DPM Wong discussed a range of topics spanning from global geopolitics to Singapore's economic and social policies.

Here are 10 quotes from the transcript.

1. "We still are."

At the start of the interview, The Economist mentioned DPM Wong's previous characterisation of Singapore as "the improbable nation and a miracle".

DPM Wong responded with, "We still are."

2. "(In) Mexico, they say America is my best friend whether I like it or not."

Discussing how China views its place in the world and its rivalry with the U.S., DPM Wong said that in interactions between big and small countries, "the big country often does not realise how imposing they are".

This applied to the U.S. as well, which shares important economic ties with its southern neighbour, Mexico.

As a small state, Singapore pays great attention to how it navigates relationships with larger powers, as many of its politicians have emphasised.

3. "We are pro-Singapore."

The Economist mentioned a speech made by DPM Wong at a dialogue in the U.S. in October 2023, in which he asserted Singapore is neither pro-China nor pro-America.

DPM Wong was quick to repeat the same remark: Singapore is simply pro-Singapore.

Singapore engages in substantial cooperation with both China and the U.S., and even as their rivalry continues, many local politicians have made clear Singapore sees no need to pick a side.

4. "We sound like a broken record, like a lone voice in the wilderness, but we will keep calling."

Noting that international law is the "bedrock" of Singaporean foreign policy, The Economist cited the division in the United Nations Security Council and the non-enforceability of key treaties, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

When asked if international law was still a "reliable anchor" for foreign policy, DPM Wong acknowledged that many conventions of international law are "under tremendous pressure", but said that Singapore has "no other alternative".

As a small state, Singapore depends on a rules-based international order to protect its interests, which was the guiding principle behind the sanctioning of Russia in 2022.

On its part, Singapore has been "plugging at it and working with like-minded countries" and making substantial diplomatic to strengthen the rules-based international order.

Even if the international community isn't as dedicated to these ideals, Singapore would continue to highlight their importance.

5. "These instincts of race are very primal, they are very emotive, and it can be stirred up at any point in time."

The topic of the interview then touched on Singapore's domestic policies, with one of the first questions regarding the use of the CMIO (Chinese, Malay, Indian, Others) model.

When asked if this was necessary and if Singapore could become a "post-racial" society, DPM Wong replied that "we are also very realistic about these things", pointing to the spike of race-related incidents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Racial tensions can be stirred up at any time, asserted DPM Wong, and for that reason "we have to be vigilant and watchful".

6. "I have only sung one national anthem, “Majulah Singapura”, our national anthem."

The Economist noted that the younger generations of Singaporeans have grown up only knowing an economically successful Singapore, and may have different mindsets from their predecessors.

DPM Wong replied that in some ways, he too is part of this younger generation of Singaporeans.

He pointed out that his three predecessors "sang two, if not three other national anthems", alluding to the times Singapore was part of the British empire, the Japanese, and Malaysia.

Unlike those born before independence, however, DPM Wong has never needed to sing another country's national anthem.

DPM Wong said that many of the values and principles that undergird Singapore society are "embedded deeply within me and also many young people I speak to".

He mentioned the Forward Singapore roadmap as a way to help Singaporeans envision their dreams for the future of Singapore and work toward achieving them.

7. "The opposition presence in parliament is here to stay."

DPM Wong made clear his belief that "politics in Singapore has evolved and will continue to evolve".

Describing the electorate as "highly educated, very sophisticated, very discerning with how they vote", he noted that there is a strong desire for alternative voices in parliament, even if the majority would still like the People's Action Party (PAP) to form the government.

Mentioning that he, however, does not take the PAP's dominance in parliament or its ability to form the government for granted, DPM emphasised the need to engage Singaporeans, through exercises, such as "Forward Singapore".

8. "I believe when push comes to shove and the time comes to take hard decisions, I would do so, so long as the decision is in the interest of Singapore and Singaporeans."

Lee Kuan Yew famously said whoever governs Singapore must "have that iron in him", The Economist told DPM Wong.

DPM Wong was asked if he likewise has "iron inside" of him.

He replied that he does think he has the "conviction" to take "hard decisions" when push comes to shove if he thinks they are right, even if they are not the most popular.

When those decisions are made, he will also explain to Singaporeans why they are viewed as necessary.

9. "(We) do not just kick out all the older ministers and then have a complete new team come in."

The Economist asked if DPM Wong could "address the concern" that numerous 3G leaders remaining in the Cabinet, such as outgoing PM Lee Hsien Loong, would prevent the 4G team from "really finding its voice and exerting authority".

DPM Wong emphasised that he "(values) the more experienced ministers", and would like them to "continue contributing in different ways".

He noted that his predecessors likewise largely retained the previous Cabinet's ministers upon their swearing-in.

For PM Lee, in particular, DPM Wong said that the "networks he has internationally will be very valuable".

Other countries may completely refresh their Cabinets upon a leadership transition, but in Singapore, retaining much of the original team is a "long-standing tradition" that Singapore has found "invaluable", shared DPM Wong.

10. "And my mission is to keep this miracle going for as long as I can. And to make sure our little red dot shines brightly for as long as possible."

Despite the country's metamorphosis since independence back in 1965, DPM Wong said Singapore remains "a very tiny little island in a vast and dangerous world, which is going to get more dangerous in the coming years".

When asked to share what he hoped his legacy to be, DPM Wong returned to the point he mentioned at the start: that Singapore's survival had always been unlikely and was never to be taken for granted.

"What has happened in the last 60 years has been nothing short of a miracle," he declared.

He said his mission would to be to ensure this miracle carries on as long as possible.

Top photo via Lawrence Wong/Instagram

