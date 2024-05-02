Back

Vietnam lake covered in hundreds of tonnes of dead fish due to heat

"The smell of dead fish is disgusting, especially on such hot days," a disgruntled local complained.

Fiona Tan | May 02, 2024, 07:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Hundreds of tonnes of fish in Song May Lake in Dong Nai province in Vietnam went belly up, local authorities confirmed on Apr. 29, 2024.

A local man who lived in the district skirting the lake told AFP that all the fish had died due to a lack water.

Little water, no space

The lack of water is reportedly caused by two reasons: Poor management and extreme heatwave.

Vietnam, like many parts of Southeast Asia, is currently being battered by extreme heat.

Schools in some Southeast Asian countries have either amended their hours or closed and switched to online classes entirely.

The southern Vietnam Dong Nai province, where Song May Lake is located, has not been spared from the heat, recording the highest temperature since 1998 of around 40°C in April 2024.

Quoting other media, AFP reported that that area has also not seen rain for weeks.

As a result, the water level in Song May Lake has dipped and there is too little space for the fish inhabiting it to survive.

200 tonnes worth of dead fish

Vietnamese daily Tuoi Tre reported that the firm in charge of managing the lake, Dong Nai Irrigational Works Exploitation Company, had begun dredging — removing the silt and mud — in January 2024 so that the fish would have more space and water.

The firm also had plans to release extra water into the lake, but instead released water downstream, where there were crops, resulting in the lake's water level to recede.

However, none of this worked out and the fish began dying en masse.

The Saigon Times reported that as many as two hundred tonnes' worth of fish have perished.

Pictures showed residents forging their way through the mass of dead fish obscuring the lake.

Residents complain about odour

Authorities are investigating the incident while working to quickly remove the dead fish.

But disposal efforts have not been fast enough and residents have complained about having to put up with the odour of decomposing fish for as many as 10 days.

"The smell of dead fish is disgusting, especially on such hot days," one disgruntled resident lamented.

Related stories

Top image from DTiNews and Báo Tuổi Trẻ

Former army officer, 43, collapses suddenly at work & dies

"He's always been fit and strong", a friend shared.

May 03, 2024, 01:40 PM

MFA prepared to waive diplomatic immunity for officer accused of filming boy in Japan

MFA was reportedly left in the dark as the man kept mum for months after the incident.

May 03, 2024, 01:02 PM

ActiveSG to launch new system on Jun. 15, users must ballot for peak-hour slots & login via Singpass to deter bots

Under the current system, bookings are first-come, first-served.

May 03, 2024, 12:27 PM

S'pore man, 28, arrested for allegedly using a pair of scissors to rob victim of S$5,000 cash in Kembangan

The man will be charged with the offence of armed robbery with hurt.

May 03, 2024, 11:15 AM

Microsoft to invest S$3 billion in M'sia, targeting cloud & AI capabilities

The investment is expected to drive at least 200,000 jobs.

May 02, 2024, 09:05 PM

DBS & POSB internet banking services down for some users from 5:40pm - 8pm

Users had trouble using PayNow and PayLah! services.

May 02, 2024, 08:39 PM

Comment: PM Lee has the rarest achievement in politics, being able to retire on his own terms

No one leaves political office a hero... almost.

May 02, 2024, 08:31 PM

Ng Chee Meng, asked to share plans for next general election, says 'in due time'

He also paid tribute to PM Lee.

May 02, 2024, 07:26 PM

Sengkang resale HDB maisonette sold for S$1 million

First S$1 million flat sold in Sengkang.

May 02, 2024, 07:18 PM

Thambi Magazine Store at Holland Village to close after 80 years

End of an era.

May 02, 2024, 07:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.