PM Lee says he's not stopping work even though he's stepping down

If you've read about the upcoming handover and wished Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a happy retirement, you might be jumping the gun somewhat.

While he is stepping down as PM, he is "not stopping work", the statesman clarified in a May 7 Facebook post.

"I will remain in government, and continue serving as MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC," he elaborated.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong previously shared that PM Lee would continue serving in the Cabinet as Senior Minister after relinquishing his role as PM.

Well-wishes

In the post, PM Lee thanked members of the public for their "messages of appreciation and encouragement".

He added that in addition to sending their well-wishes, many shared stories of how their own lives improved thanks to government policies.

"I am very moved to hear how many of you are giving back to your community, and contributing to our society in your own ways."

The prime minister also acknowledged that a number of well-intentioned but possibly confused people have wished him a happy retirement.

"I am stepping down as PM but I am not stopping work!" he wrote.

He added that he will "do whatever [he] can do help PM Lawrence and his team succeed".

Wong will be sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister on May 15 at the Istana.

The handover

The handover was first announced on Nov. 5, 2023, at the People's Action Party (PAP) Awards and Convention 2023.

In his speech, PM Lee teared up as he announced his intention to pass the baton to Wong by the PAP's 70th birthday on Nov. 21, 2024.

He added that post-handover, he would be at the new prime minister's "disposal".

He said:

"I will go wherever he thinks I can be useful. I will do my best to help him and his team to fight and win the next GE and to fulfil their responsibilities... I want to help him fulfil his responsibilities, leading the country, so that Singapore can continue to succeed beyond me and the 3G minister colleagues, for many, many more years to come."

Top image from PM Lee/Facebook