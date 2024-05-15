Back

Temple in Jalan Besar to hold pets blessing night on Vesak Day eve, May 21, 2024

Third edition of event.

Belmont Lay | May 15, 2024, 03:37 PM

Events

Thekchen Choling, a temple at 2 Beatty Lane in Jalan Besar, is holding its animals blessing event on Tuesday, May 21.

Families are invited to bring their pets to be blessed on the eve of Vesak Day.

This is the third edition of the event, which is free-of-charge.

Those who attend can make a donation.

A post shared by Thekchen Choling Singapore (@thekchencholingsg)

What to expect

Pets will be given a special gift of blessing by the Venerables at the temple, a Facebook post by Thekchen Choling said.

"The blessings of love and light will allow your pets to create a strong affinity with Buddha, giving them a joyous and unique Vesak experience," it added.

The event will also see pets and owners make "merits" by bringing the animals to circumambulate the holy Stupa, make a bath offering to Buddha, or write wishes on the Wishing Bodhi Tree and pray together, the post added.

Families who wish to request blessings for departed pets can also bring along a photo or urn of the late animal to request for a short prayer.

The event will be held from 7:30pm to 10:30pm.

The past blessing events were well-received.

Top photos via Thekchen Choling

