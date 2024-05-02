Ng Chee Meng, asked to share plans for next general election, says 'in due time'

Speaking to the media after the May Day Rally 2024, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng was asked if he was able to talk about his plans for the next general election (GE).

Ng responded, saying, "Of course. In due time."

Speaking in Mandarin in a later section of the interview, Ng was asked if he was ready to return to politics. He replied:

"Whether I am in or out of politics, Singapore is still the most important place in my heart... So whether I return to politics or serve in NTUC, I give my assurance that I will do my best for all, to the best of my ability, and serve Singapore and serve everyone."

He was then asked if he would be contesting in the next general election.

Ng laughed and replied, "We'll talk about it another day, ok?"

Last week, on Apr. 25, Ng addressed speculation about his appearance at a community event in Bukit Batok.

He had posted a video on Facebook on Apr. 21 showing him attending a Hari Raya event in Bukit Batok alongside People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Murali Pillai.

Ng told The Straits Times he had been walking about "since 2020".

He added:

"I am glad that you are paying attention to what I’ve been doing, but I suggest that you don’t have to read too much into it at the moment.”

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported (Apr. 25) that Ng's "visit to a small-scale community event had sparked some speculation" about him contesting in the next GE.

Zaobao quoted political observers as saying that Ng could be contesting in Jurong GRC, or other possible constituencies such as Ang Mo Kio GRC or Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Ng was first elected to parliament after contesting in Pasir Ris-Punggol group representation constituency (GRC) in 2015.

He was minister for education (schools) and second minister for transport from 2016 to 2018, and became labour chief in May 2018.

In the 2020 GE, Ng led the PAP team in Sengkang GRC, in a contest won by a Workers’ Party team with 52.12 per cent of the vote.

"A stellar example"

Ng also elaborated on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's leadership as his term as prime minister draws to a close.

"PM Lee has led Singapore and forged partisan with utmost skill. He has to carefully manage the dynamic balance between building a strong economy for businesses to thrive, while at the same time ensuring that workers have a fair share of Singapore's wealth," Ng commented.

When asked to describe PM Lee's impact on him personally, Ng summarised it in four words: "As a stellar example."

"Leading his life in the way he has is inspirational," he added.

PM Lee delivered his final May Day Rally speech as prime minister on May. 1, 2024.

In his speech, PM Lee looked back at the various policies implemented during his premiership to help Singaporeans, and touched on what he described as "hard truths" that will remain relevant to Singapore amidst increasing geopolitical tensions, climate change and technological advances.

He concluded his speech by expressing confidence in handing over his premiership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and stating that he would continue to support his successor's team.

DPM Wong will officially succeed PM Lee as prime minister on May. 15, 2024.

Regarding the role PM Lee will play in the labour movement in his new capacity after he assumes a new role as senior minister, Ng said they will tap into his wisdom, insights, and lifelong experience PM Lee brings to the team.

"A man of strategic leadership, and yet, the heart for workers. We'll definitely tap on PM's experience and his care for workers even if he's no longer in Cabinet in the future. Regardless, I know he has a heart for Singapore."

Top photos via Mothership