Back

Footage shows motorcycle skidding while riding downslope into Funan basement car park

Slippery when wet.

Belmont Lay | May 15, 2024, 06:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Footage has emerged showing a motorcycle slipping and crashing while riding downslope into the basement car park at Funan.

The video, shot from the motorcyclist's perspective, was shared on social media on May 14, on the day of the incident, which also saw multiple cars crashing into a wall at the same spot due to wet weather conditions.

What footage showed

The footage showed the motorcyclist riding down into the basement car park only to slip and fall at the bend turning right.

The motorcycle appeared to have applied the brakes as there was a stationary white vehicle ahead of him.

The vehicle had apparently hit the wall earlier while going downslope and did not proceed forward.

Photo via SG Kaypoh 人 on Facebook.

The ground appeared to have been wet.

Accounts by motorists

According to an earlier report, at least 10 vehicles had crashed into the wall between 6pm and 7pm on May 14, which saw heavy rainfall throughout the island from about 5pm.

One driver who crashed told Shin Min Daily News: "It was more than an hour after the incident happened that the mall management sent someone. They asked us to report to the insurance company to claim compensation, but the car owners want an explanation, and some of them called the police.”

The driver said he was in the third or fourth car involved, and other vehicles behind him suffered the same fate.

Photo via SG Kaypoh 人! on Facebook.

Photo via SG Kaypoh 人! on Facebook.

Photo via SG Kaypoh 人! on Facebook.

In response to media queries, a Funan spokesperson said the affected areas and the car park entrance at North Bridge Road were immediately cordoned off as a safety precaution when alerted about what had happened.

The spokesperson also said the mall is investigating the cause of the incident and providing necessary assistance to the affected drivers.

The car park entrance at North Bridge Road will remain temporarily closed, while the other car park entrance at Hill Street remains accessible.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante

Chen Xiuhuan's mum gets handwritten letter from PM Lee after failing to pass him pumpkin cake she made

Very sweet.

May 15, 2024, 06:21 PM

Ong Ye Kung congratulates Lawrence Wong ahead of swearing-in, says new PM 'deserves our full support'

He said that both of them have "gone through some very tough times together during the Covid-19 crisis."

May 15, 2024, 06:20 PM

Taiwan ministry proposes legalising surrogacy & assisted reproduction for single women, lesbian couples

Deadline for public feedback set at July 13.

May 15, 2024, 06:08 PM

Indonesian singer Niki to perform in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2025

Lowkey can't wait.

May 15, 2024, 05:33 PM

Japanese police request return of S'pore diplomat who took naked photos of boy, 13 & others in public bath

The 55-year-old diplomat returned to Singapore in mid-April 2024.

May 15, 2024, 05:25 PM

Athletes to sleep cardboard beds at Paris Olympics 2024, more for environmental than anti-sex reasons

Likely for sustainability, not chastity.

May 15, 2024, 05:07 PM

'Can we elect him Prime Minister here, please?': PM Lee's take on 'wokeness' praised by Australian media

The presenters felt that Australia could learn from Singapore.

May 15, 2024, 04:56 PM

K-pop boy group RIIZE to perform in S'pore on Jul. 20, 2024

This will be their first global tour.

May 15, 2024, 04:56 PM

'Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jiwon spotted at VivoCity

Queen of bubble tea.

May 15, 2024, 03:38 PM

Temple in Jalan Besar to hold pets blessing night on Vesak Day eve, May 21, 2024

Third edition of event.

May 15, 2024, 03:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.