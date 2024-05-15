Multiple cars crash into Funan basement car park wall while going downslope during heavy rain

Multiple cars were apparently damaged while going downslope into the Funan shopping mall basement car park on May 14 evening when it was raining heavily outside.

Photos of the damaged vehicles were shared on Facebook, which showed at least four cars that were damaged, including a classic Volkswagen Beetle.

The caption claimed the ground was "too slippery to stop".

One photo showed a white car which struck the wall at the bottom of the slope.

In the photo, the surface of the ground appeared wet.

The other cars apparently also sustained scratches and dents on the left side of the vehicles.

Happened within an hour

Shin Min Daily News reported that one of the drivers involved initially thought there was something wrong with the vehicle's brakes, but later discovered that other cars experienced the same predicament.

He said at least 10 vehicles were affected when they crashed into the wall leading to the basement car park between 6pm and 7pm.

Heavy rain expected over many areas of Singapore from 17:00 hours to 18:30 hours. [Issued by NEA, 16:43 hours] — PUB (@PUBsingapore) May 14, 2024

The driver claimed to Shin Min: "It was suspected that the road was too slippery and the car could not be steered. I was the second or third car involved, and there were people behind me who suffered the same fate."

"It was more than an hour after the incident happened that the mall management sent someone. They asked us to report to the insurance company to claim compensation, but the car owners want an explanation, and some of them called the police.”

Mall investigating

In response to Mothership's queries, a Funan spokesperson said they were alerted to an incident involving several cars at the Funan car park on May 14.

No injuries were reported.

The affected areas and the car park entrance at North Bridge Road was immediately cordoned off as a safety precaution.

The spokesperson said: "The safety and well-being of our shoppers are of utmost importance."

The mall is investigating the cause of the incident and providing necessary assistance to the affected drivers.

The car park entrance at North Bridge Road will remain temporarily closed, while the other car park entrance at Hill Street remains accessible.

