Low cost carrier announces suspension of daily flights between Hong Kong & S'pore 2 weeks after launch

A Hong Kong-based low cost carrier, Greater Bay Airlines, which started daily flights between Hong Kong and Singapore on Apr. 26, 2024, has announced that it will suspend the service on Jun. 1, 2024, in response to Mothership's queries.

The announcement of the service's suspension comes just two weeks after the launch.

Suspension made in light of "latest market conditions"

In a statement, Greater Bay Airlines said it will suspend its service until further notice due to commercial reasons after considering the "latest market situations".

To minimise the impact of the suspension, the airline added that it will directly contact passengers to make either rebooking or refund arrangements, with all the associated fees waived.

The airline also expressed its "heartfelt thanks" to its passengers and stakeholders for their "continued support".

"We will learn from the experience and strive to explore new potential destinations, enhance the service of existing routes and collaborate with travel agencies on charter business," Greater Bay Airlines added.

Launched in 2022

According to Greater Bay Airlines' website, it was first launched in July 2022.

The airline currently serves Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila.

Singapore was the latest addition to the airline's destinations.

A cursory search of the airlines' website back in April 20204 found that there were round trips for the Hong Kong-Singapore service available in May 2024, starting from HKD2,085 (S$360) for a "Go Go" ticket after the inclusion of taxes.

A "Go Go" ticket is the basic level, out of three types of tickets, and does not include meals or checked-in luggage.

The other two types of tickets, Value Go and Flex Go, include checked baggage allowance of up to 20kg for one piece of luggage.

In addition, Flex Go allows users to select a seat without payment.

As a point of comparison, flights from Singapore to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific in the same period started from S$322 for a round trip, inclusive of taxes.

For Singapore Airlines, ticket prices started from S$317.90 for a round trip to Hong Kong, and S$285.70 for Scoot.

