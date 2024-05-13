Gan Kim Yong appointed S'pore's new DPM

Gan Kim Yong will be Singapore's new Deputy Prime Minister.

Gan is replacing Lawrence Wong, who will be sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister on May 15.

He will continue as Minister for Trade and Industry, and will take over Wong as the Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister's Office.

The new cabinet lineup was announced on May 13.

Gan's portfolios

Prior his latest appointment, Gan has been serving as Minister for Trade and Industry since 2021.

Before that, he was Minister for Health since 2011, and co-chaired the Multi-Ministry Taskforce during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with Wong, and later Ong Ye Kung, who took over the role of Health Minister during the April 2021 cabinet reshuffle.

Gan's previous portfolio also includes serving as Minister for Manpower from 2008 to 2011.

Wong previously shared that "there should not be any major changes" in the cabinet lineup, and that there would be "bigger changes" after the upcoming general election.

Top photo from Tan Tock Seng Hospital / FB