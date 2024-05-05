Video review of ERP 2.0 on-board unit with nothing said shows exactly how device feels in car

A lot has been written and said about the new ERP 2.0 on-board units (OBU) since installation of the device started in August 2023.

Some 18,000 cars have been fitted out with it so far.

Following which, feedback was given by early adopters and received by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which in response, has said drivers can now choose to install the OBU at the driver's footwell, if possible.

It is understood that further tweaks and enhancements to the device will be rolled out "over-the-air" in due course, without having to bring the device back to the workshop.

ASMR experience with OBU

Given that a lot has been said and written about the ERP 2.0 OBU, it is, therefore, timely that a video review of the device that is devoid of words has been put up online.

The clip, which is almost 3 minutes long, showed the device with the touchscreen display installed in a car being turned on and left to run.

The user then fiddles with it.

The clip has been watched about 90,000 times in two days, a clear indication motorists are still curious about what to expect when the time comes for them to see to the installation.

Here are some of the observations from the video.

Display is silent

Given the lack of a narrator explaining the ins and outs of the device, it is clear that the display did not make any sound when turned on.

It appeared to be completely silent and just blinked to life.

The hum heard in the video can be assumed to have come from the air-conditioner.

As it currently stands, LTA has asked all dealers and importers to consult buyers of new vehicles as to where they would like to install the touchscreen display, if they wanted to, as well as the the processing unit.

Drivers would be given the touchscreen display if they change their mind about installing it in the future.

Plastic surfaces

As with the previous incarnation of the ERP in-vehicle unit (IU), this latest design of the OBU and touchscreen display are also made of plastic.

As seen in the video, the touchscreen display can be folded down, if needed, but it might take a bit of practice as it appeared difficult to assume the angle of its adjustments.

Display not warm to touch

In response to a query about whether the device will heat up during use, it was noted that it did not during the demonstration, but the duration it was left turned on was not very long.

Touchscreen display responsiveness

Judging by the way the user was trying to activate the touchscreen display's functions, a considerable amount of pressure appeared to have been applied to get certain buttons shown to work.

There did not appear to be significant delays in the display's overall responsiveness.

Insertion and removal of cards for payment

The insertion and removal of the NETS FlashPay card, NETS Motoring Card or EZ-Link Motoring Card, known as the CEPAS card, appeared to have been less effortful than some who tried it have suggested.

The user apparently tried to insert a card at the driver's seat, as well as the front passenger seat and appeared to have done it relatively quickly, but not without some initial difficulty when the device was facing away from the driver.

All photos via OneShift