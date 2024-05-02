Back

ERP 2.0 processing units can now be installed at driver's footwell: LTA

More modifications.

Belmont Lay | May 02, 2024, 05:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Drivers can now choose to install the ERP 2.0 on-board units (OBU) at the driver's footwell if possible, depending on the car model, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on May 2.

LTA added: "However, in some car models, these locations may not be feasible. In such cases, owners can also opt for other locations within the vehicle, subject to safety considerations and technical feasibility."

18,000 vehicles installed OBU

This latest change in set-up was announced by LTA after receiving feedback from early adopters who have installed the processing unit.

The "default" position for the processing unit was the front passenger's footwell.

Installation started in August 2023.

Since then, more than 18,000 vehicles have installed the OBU.

The processing unit holds the NETS FlashPay card, NETS Motoring Card or EZ-Link Motoring Card, known as the CEPAS card, needed to pay for Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) or parking charges.

Timeline of changes

LTA previously announced on Mar. 28 that drivers will be able to choose where to install the unit, but did not specify where.

Subsequently, on Apr. 19, LTA rolled out a button on the touchscreen display that deactivates the CEPAS card for parking payment, without removing it from the processing unit.

Removal of the CEPAS card is sometimes needed for complimentary parking or when there is a need to manually tap in and out of some private car parks that do not have the Electronic Parking System.

LTA added that the correct amount for ERP payments will still be deducted from the card balance when the vehicle reaches an active ERP gantry, even if the driver forgets to reactivate the card after leaving the carpark.

LTA also pointed out that all public car parks use the Electronic Parking System.

Free NETS Motoring Card

LTA also said that NETS will provide a free NETS Motoring Card to all motorists who install the OBU, with more details to be announced.

"Motorists can use this card at private carparks that require them to tap their cards for entry or exit, without having to remove their CEPAS card from the processing unit," said LTA, explaining that the card would provide additional convenience for motorists at such car parks.

The authority has also asked all dealers and importers to consult buyers of new vehicles as to where they would like to install the touchscreen display, if they wanted to, as well as the the processing unit.

The touchscreen display can also be folded down, if needed.

Drivers would be given the touchscreen display if they change their mind about installing it in the future.

Additional features to be pushed out to motorists “over-the-air” after the OBUs are installed include safety notifications about red-light cameras and mobile cameras in speed camera zones.

This means that motorists do not need to bring their vehicles back to workshops for upgrades.

Top photos via LTA

Free half-day tours daily from Shanghai airport for all transiting travellers, includes transport & guide

There are three tours each day.

May 02, 2024, 06:30 PM

I tried the Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste to see if it really makes my teeth whiter

Bright.

May 02, 2024, 06:16 PM

Lorry with flat tyre collides with another lorry at Woodlands Ave 12, trapping driver

Investigations are ongoing. 

May 02, 2024, 05:41 PM

S’pore man loses S$2.9 million after getting call from ‘local bank’

He saw a Singapore number and picked up the phone.

May 02, 2024, 05:12 PM

S'pore to get over 35°C heat for a few days in 1st half of May 2024, more thundery showers expected

Cozy, rainy days vibe.

May 02, 2024, 04:57 PM

No more Thai hunks at Tanglin restaurant from May 3 to 5 due to 'rejected entry' into S'pore

There are Singapore hunks though.

May 02, 2024, 04:53 PM

Queenstown bakery alleges customer threw 'scalding hot cocoa' on counter & swore at staff

She was reportedly upset that the bar seats were taken.

May 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

Korean label that created BTS holding S'pore auditions for male trainees in July 2024

So, you want to be famous?

May 02, 2024, 02:46 PM

2 M'sians arrested for S$4.34 million gang armed robbery at King Albert Park

There were 11 victims.

May 02, 2024, 02:09 PM

Serangoon community cat found dead at HDB void deck, feeders left seeking answers

It was found on Apr. 29 with a broken right leg and a trail of blood from near its mouth.

May 02, 2024, 01:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.