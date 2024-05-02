ERP 2.0 processing units can now be installed at driver's footwell: LTA

Drivers can now choose to install the ERP 2.0 on-board units (OBU) at the driver's footwell if possible, depending on the car model, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on May 2.

LTA added: "However, in some car models, these locations may not be feasible. In such cases, owners can also opt for other locations within the vehicle, subject to safety considerations and technical feasibility."

18,000 vehicles installed OBU

This latest change in set-up was announced by LTA after receiving feedback from early adopters who have installed the processing unit.

The "default" position for the processing unit was the front passenger's footwell.

Installation started in August 2023.

Since then, more than 18,000 vehicles have installed the OBU.

The processing unit holds the NETS FlashPay card, NETS Motoring Card or EZ-Link Motoring Card, known as the CEPAS card, needed to pay for Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) or parking charges.

Timeline of changes

LTA previously announced on Mar. 28 that drivers will be able to choose where to install the unit, but did not specify where.

Subsequently, on Apr. 19, LTA rolled out a button on the touchscreen display that deactivates the CEPAS card for parking payment, without removing it from the processing unit.

Removal of the CEPAS card is sometimes needed for complimentary parking or when there is a need to manually tap in and out of some private car parks that do not have the Electronic Parking System.

LTA added that the correct amount for ERP payments will still be deducted from the card balance when the vehicle reaches an active ERP gantry, even if the driver forgets to reactivate the card after leaving the carpark.

LTA also pointed out that all public car parks use the Electronic Parking System.

Free NETS Motoring Card

LTA also said that NETS will provide a free NETS Motoring Card to all motorists who install the OBU, with more details to be announced.

"Motorists can use this card at private carparks that require them to tap their cards for entry or exit, without having to remove their CEPAS card from the processing unit," said LTA, explaining that the card would provide additional convenience for motorists at such car parks.

The authority has also asked all dealers and importers to consult buyers of new vehicles as to where they would like to install the touchscreen display, if they wanted to, as well as the the processing unit.

The touchscreen display can also be folded down, if needed.

Drivers would be given the touchscreen display if they change their mind about installing it in the future.

Additional features to be pushed out to motorists “over-the-air” after the OBUs are installed include safety notifications about red-light cameras and mobile cameras in speed camera zones.

This means that motorists do not need to bring their vehicles back to workshops for upgrades.

