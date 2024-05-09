Back

Beach Road killing: Woman, 37, & victim, 56, allegedly dated 'for years' & broke up 'few months ago'

A source said the woman had two children, but the victim was not their father.

Winnie Li | May 09, 2024, 07:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

More details have emerged about the 37-year-old Chinese national who allegedly killed a 56-year-old man at the City Gate condominium along Beach Road on May 8.

The woman, Li Ye, was charged with murder on May 9.

Dated victim 'for years'

A source told Shin Min Daily News that Li hails from China's Sichuan province and has a son and a daughter.

The victim too was reportedly married with a daughter.

While Li and the victim had been "dating for several years" and "behaved intimately", the source said the victim was not the father of her two children.

Nevertheless, the victim used to frequent City Gate condominium, where Li and her children live, and would often stay for the night, said the source.

Victim 'spent tens of thousands of dollars' on Li

The source added that the victim treated Li "very well" and would spend "tens of thousands of dollars" on her every month.

Besides giving Li an allowance, it was believed that the victim had also paid for her children's monthly living expenses.

Previously, someone had seen Li and the victim bringing her two children out for a meal, said the source.

According to Shin Min, Li's son is currently enrolled in a local kindergarten, and her daughter, who is more than 10 years old, also resides in Singapore.

Li & victim 'broke up' recently

However, it appeared that Li and the victim's relationship hit rocks a few months ago.

According to an owner of a restaurant located at City Gate condominium, Li and the victim were their regular customers, and the pair had been patronising his business for around five years.

While the owner said the pair "appeared to have a really good relationship" back then, Li visited their business alone a few months ago.

When the owner asked what had happened, the woman said she and the victim had broken up after a fight, the owner recalled.

Li came to Singapore five years ago

Li's social media page revealed that she moved to Singapore five years ago to earn a living, and she gave birth shortly afterwards, reported Shin Min.

After giving birth, Li had been actively losing weight through dancing and doing yoga.

Concurrently, she also ran a small online business selling goods from China.

Worked as a manager at nightlife establishment

Most recently, Li worked as a manager at a nightlife establishment at Sultan Plaza, which is approximately 70m away from City Gate condominium.

Screenshot via Google Maps

The source said Li had only settled into her Sultan Plaza job recently after taking up jobs at various nightlife establishments previously.

When Shin Min reporters visited Li's company, another manager there confirmed that she was an employee and that she was still working the night before the alleged murder.

However, on May 8, the day of the alleged murder, Li did not show up for work and did not provide a reason, added the manager.

As for the case, the manager said they did not know the details and declined to comment further.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

60 SCDF firefighters fight fire at 2 units at Toa Payoh Industrial Park

Videos of the fire were circulated on social media.

May 10, 2024, 12:52 AM

1 winner for S$13 million Toto prize on May 9, 2024

Huat.

May 09, 2024, 10:52 PM

Thailand PM wants to outlaw cannabis again, 2 years after legalisation

The move comes two years after cannabis was decriminalised.

May 09, 2024, 08:47 PM

About 10,000 new homes could be built in Sengkang

Near the Seletar Aerospace Park.

May 09, 2024, 07:11 PM

Mandai Rainforest Resort to open in 1st half of 2025, has 338 rooms & will overlook Upper Seletar Reservoir

Adjacent to the Mandai Rainforest Resort will also be a range of immersive indoor nature experiences.

May 09, 2024, 07:08 PM

M'sia planning to give orangutans to countries that buy their palm oil

Malaysia calls it "orangutan diplomacy".

May 09, 2024, 06:31 PM

Mee siam on PM Lee's cake for his last parliament sitting as PM. Here's why it matters.

Cos mee siam mai hum.

May 09, 2024, 06:19 PM

TikTok & ByteDance sue US govt over 'ban'

The companies claimed the law violated the "rights to free speech" of TikTok and its 170 million American users.

May 09, 2024, 06:11 PM

8 commonly overlooked issues & regrets S’poreans have about their home renovations

According to top interior design firms.

May 09, 2024, 06:01 PM

10 things DPM Lawrence Wong said in The Economist interview

He shared his thoughts on geopolitics and Singapore society ahead of his swearing-in next week.

May 09, 2024, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.