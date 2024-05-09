Beach Road killing: Woman, 37, & victim, 56, allegedly dated 'for years' & broke up 'few months ago'

More details have emerged about the 37-year-old Chinese national who allegedly killed a 56-year-old man at the City Gate condominium along Beach Road on May 8.

The woman, Li Ye, was charged with murder on May 9.

Dated victim 'for years'

A source told Shin Min Daily News that Li hails from China's Sichuan province and has a son and a daughter.

The victim too was reportedly married with a daughter.

While Li and the victim had been "dating for several years" and "behaved intimately", the source said the victim was not the father of her two children.

Nevertheless, the victim used to frequent City Gate condominium, where Li and her children live, and would often stay for the night, said the source.

Victim 'spent tens of thousands of dollars' on Li

The source added that the victim treated Li "very well" and would spend "tens of thousands of dollars" on her every month.

Besides giving Li an allowance, it was believed that the victim had also paid for her children's monthly living expenses.

Previously, someone had seen Li and the victim bringing her two children out for a meal, said the source.

According to Shin Min, Li's son is currently enrolled in a local kindergarten, and her daughter, who is more than 10 years old, also resides in Singapore.

Li & victim 'broke up' recently

However, it appeared that Li and the victim's relationship hit rocks a few months ago.

According to an owner of a restaurant located at City Gate condominium, Li and the victim were their regular customers, and the pair had been patronising his business for around five years.

While the owner said the pair "appeared to have a really good relationship" back then, Li visited their business alone a few months ago.

When the owner asked what had happened, the woman said she and the victim had broken up after a fight, the owner recalled.

Li came to Singapore five years ago

Li's social media page revealed that she moved to Singapore five years ago to earn a living, and she gave birth shortly afterwards, reported Shin Min.

After giving birth, Li had been actively losing weight through dancing and doing yoga.

Concurrently, she also ran a small online business selling goods from China.

Worked as a manager at nightlife establishment

Most recently, Li worked as a manager at a nightlife establishment at Sultan Plaza, which is approximately 70m away from City Gate condominium.

The source said Li had only settled into her Sultan Plaza job recently after taking up jobs at various nightlife establishments previously.

When Shin Min reporters visited Li's company, another manager there confirmed that she was an employee and that she was still working the night before the alleged murder.

However, on May 8, the day of the alleged murder, Li did not show up for work and did not provide a reason, added the manager.

As for the case, the manager said they did not know the details and declined to comment further.

