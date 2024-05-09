Woman, 37, allegedly kills man, 56, at City Gate condominium in Beach Road

A woman, 37, allegedly killed a man, 56, in a unit at the City Gate condominium in Beach Road at around 1:30am on May 8.

Li Ye, 37, a Chinese national, was charged with murder on May 9.

The victim, Lim Lai Guan, 56, was believed to have been in a romantic relationship with her.

According to The Straits Times, Li said via video-link in court through an interpreter: “It’s actually manslaughter. I did not intend to murder this person.”

CNA reported that Li was ordered to be remanded for a week for investigations.

She will return to court on May 16.

Police said in an earlier statement that officers arrived at the scene and found the victim lying unconscious inside the unit.

They had received a call at around 2am on May 8.

A knife was seized at the scene.

Lim was rushed to hospital where he died later.

City Gate is a 30-storey property with retail shops at the first few floors.

Top photo via Google Maps