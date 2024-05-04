Back

Torrential rain on May 4 causes delays at Changi Airport, PUB issues flood warnings

Stay safe, and don't forget your umbrellas.

Winnie Li | May 04, 2024, 11:40 AM

WhatsappPUB has issued several flood warnings after heavy rain swept across various parts of Singapore on the morning of May 4.

At 6:20am, the agency issued its first heavy rain warning of the day on X (formerly Twitter), stating that heavy rain was expected over southern and eastern areas of Singapore from 6:45am to 7:45am.

Over the next few hours, PUB issued several flash flood warnings and asked members of the public to avoid numerous locations for a period of time. 

These locations include:

  • Jalan Boon Lay (Enterprise Road to International Road)

  • Junction of Wan Lee Road and Enterprise Road

  • Jalan Pokok Serunai

  • Tampines Expressway (Punggol West Flyover)

  • Thrift Drive (near Jalan Usaha)

  • Jalan Lokam (near Upper Paya Lebar Road)

  • Upper Paya Lebar Service Road (Lim Teck Boo Road to Rochdale Road)

  • Craig Road (Duxton Road to Tanjong Pagar Road)

  • Junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South

  • Jalan Seaview

Delays at Changi Airport

According to a Mothership reader, passengers at Changi Airport experienced delays in collecting their baggage due to the heavy rain.

"I asked when will the belt start again and they said it depends on the weather because of the lightning alert," the reader said who landed at Terminal 1, adding that they were given light refreshments such as Oreos and packets of Milo.

Passengers wait for their baggage during a heavy rain storm. Image from Mothership reader

Snacks distributed to passengers Image from Mothership reader

The Straits Times reported that several flights boarding at Terminal 3 were seen on information boards to be delayed.

25°C aircon weather

The torrential rain has also allowed many parts of Singapore to enjoy aircon weather of around 25°C.

Screenshot via Meteorological Service of Singapore

In a May 2 media advisory, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) stated that Singapore might experience widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds on a few mornings in the first half of May 2024.

This is due to Sumatra squalls, an organised line of thunderstorms that typically develop over Sumatra island or the Straits of Malacca.

MSS added that moderate to heavy thundery showers are also expected over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days in the first fortnight of May 2024.

As a result, the total rainfall for the first half of the month is forecast to be above average in most parts of Singapore.

Top images via Win/Xiaohongshu & Mothership reader

