S'pore to get over 35°C heat for a few days in 1st half of May 2024, more thundery showers expected

Rainy days are expected for the first half of May, so don't forget your umbrella when leaving the house.

The Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) issued an advisory on May 2, stating that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days for the first fortnight of the month.

MSS also noted that Sumatra squalls, an organised line of thunderstorms that typically develop over Sumatra island or the Straits of Malacca, may bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds on a few mornings.

The total rainfall for the first half of May 2024 is also forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Meanwhile, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

The daily maximum temperatures may exceed 35°C on one or two days when there is less cloud coverage.

Inter-monsoon conditions in second half of April

MSS reported that in the second half of April 2024, inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Accordingly, thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most days.

On Apr. 16, moderate to heavy thundery showers were recorded over many areas of Singapore in the morning.

At Pulau Tekong, a daily total rainfall of 95mm was recorded on Apr. 16, the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of April 2024.

On the other hand, most parts of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall in the second half of April 2024.

Somerset registered rainfall of 60 per cent below average, and Changi registered rainfall of 31 per cent above average.

The second half of April 2024 was also warm, with daily maximum temperatures registering above 34°C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36.4°C was recorded at Paya Lebar on Apr. 26, 2024.

