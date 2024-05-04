Baggage delays at Changi Airport due to torrential rain, normal operations resumed at 3pm

On May 4, Changi Airport announced that there would be baggage claim delays due to inclement weather and lightning warnings, with the safety of ground handlers to be prioritised.

Normal operations were delayed until 3:11pm when the airport said via X (formerly known as Twitter) that the lightning warnings had been lifted and baggage handling operations were returning to normal.

Complimentary refreshments for all, complimentary baggage delivery service for selected airlines

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) at 1:16pm, Changi Airport said affected passengers could choose to exit and reenter the baggage claim area once their baggage was ready for collection.

In the meantime, passengers were encouraged to approach their on-ground staff for complimentary refreshments.

"For selected airlines, complimentary baggage delivery service is available," Changi Airport said, adding that public announcements were being made in the terminals to keep passengers informed of any updates.

They also advised passengers to stay updated by checking with their respective airlines and monitoring the Changi Airport flight status page or Changi App for the latest information.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused," Changi Airport added.

Began experiencing delays on the morning of May 4

A Mothership reader who landed in Terminal 1 this morning said that they experienced delays in collecting their baggage due to the heavy rain.

"I asked when will the belt start again and they said it depends on the weather because of the lightning alert," the reader said who landed at Terminal 1, adding that they were given light refreshments such as Oreos and packets of Milo.

Several flash flood warnings issued by PUB

Heavy rain swept across various parts of Singapore on the morning of May 4, causing PUB to issue several flash flood warnings on X (formerly known as Twitter), as well as ask members of the public to avoid numerous locations for a period of time.

Locations included Jalan Boon Lay (Enterprise Road to International Road), Tampines Expressway (Punggol West Flyover), Craig Road (Duxton Road to Tanjong Pagar Road), and the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South.

Total rainfall for first half of May forecast to be above average

The total rainfall for the first half of the month is forecast to be above average in most parts of Singapore.

In a May 2 media advisory, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) stated that Singapore might experience widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds on a few mornings in the first half of May 2024.

This is due to Sumatra squalls, an organised line of thunderstorms that typically develop over Sumatra island or the Straits of Malacca.

MSS added that moderate to heavy thundery showers are also expected over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days in the first fortnight of May 2024.

