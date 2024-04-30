China's new Ambassador to S'pore Cao Zhongming presents credentials to President Tharman

On Apr. 30, three foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, including that of China, Uzbekistan, and Guyana.

New Ambassador from China

China's new ambassador to Singapore is Cao Zhongming, as was reported by Lianhe Zaobao in March 2024.

The 59 year-old Cao is a 35 year veteran of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having joined in 1989.

He has had extensive experience in Africa, having served in various capacities in the Department of African Affairs including as a Deputy Director General of the department.

He has also held positions in China's embassy in Chad, as well as having served as Ambassador to Mali.

Cao has also served in Europe, where he held the position of Counsellor in China's French embassy, as well as his most recent position as Ambassador to Belgium, which he left just before Chinese New Year in February 2024.

Cao takes over from previous ambassador Sun Haiyan, who left after being promoted to deputy minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPCID).

Cao presented his credentials to President Tharman, with his wife in attendance.

Uzbekistan and Guyana

Also presenting their credentials to Tharman were the new Ambassadors from Uzbekistan and Guyanana, Alisher Kayumov and Anyin Choo.

The 54 year-old Kayumov was previously a Counsellor in the Uzbek embassy in Germany.

Choo is a career diplomat, and is concurrently Guyana's ambassador to China.

