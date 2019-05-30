fbpx

Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian doxxes himself by putting his NRIC no. & date of birth online

Someone tried to use his credentials to gain SingPass access.

Belmont Lay | May 27, 05:39 pm

Former presidential hopeful and ex-CEO of NTUC Income Tan Kin Lian has doxxed himself.

Doxxed himself

On May 27, after he was left unprovoked, Tan decided to publish his own NRIC number, email address, mobile phone number, and date of birth in full just after 8am.

This means he effectively doxxed himself:

He did this probably because he underestimated how many enemies and naysayers he has.

But the bigger point, he claimed, is because he finds “the paranoia about the privacy of NRIC and contact details to be over-blown”.

Got logged out

Just before 3pm on the same day, he posted a second update saying that his SingPass account login has been blocked:

This was after someone tried to log in using his NRIC number but failed to get the correct password six times — which is a standard security procedure.

His own fault

Tan acknowledged that it was his fault because he shared his NRIC number publicly:

GovTech, which is the agency responsible for SingPass, blocked my SingPass account and asked me to change my password.

I sent an email to GovTech to tell them that after I change my password, this mischievous person can try to log into my account again and make another six failed attempts to block my account.

It happened to me because I publicized my NRIC.

Facebook login affected

At 3.41pm, Tan wrote that someone then tried to change his Facebook password:

In his post, he appeared to also lay the blame on GovTech:

Facebook send 20 emails to me. I click on a link to say – it is not me.

Facebook said OK, we keep your password. They got the sensible approach.

Tan is the gift that keeps giving.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

