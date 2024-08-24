Firsthand: S’pore woman, 35, who lost hair & self-esteem amid cancer treatment, shares journey to recovery

Shuwen Lou, 35, would not describe herself as a model.

Yet after hearing about Fashion for Cancer — a charity fashion show with cancer survivors as the models — Lou decided to take a leap of faith and model for the charity event.

On the day leading up to the event, Lou was a ball of nerves, conscious of the cameras and eyes that would be on her.

“But then you just go for it,” Lou said, recalling how hearing the cheers from the crowd made her feel encouraged and confident as she strutted down the runway.

“All this anxiety—it applies to life as well,” Lou told me during our interview.

“During cancer treatment, I was so fearful, I was overthinking… but once I was on the runway, I was like, 'Okay this is what I need to do…' And then you just go for it.”

Fashion for Cancer reminded her that even after cancer, she can be confident in her own skin.

After a successful first run in August 2023, the charity fashion show will have its second run on Aug. 31, 2024.

The show not only helps to raise funds for families who are struggling with the cost of cancer treatments but also aims to bring a sense of confidence back to cancer patients and survivors.

https://mothership.sg/2023/09/ong-bee-yan-fashion-charity-show-cancer-patients/

Mothership spoke to Lou, along with three other cancer survivors who will be part of the upcoming Fashion for Cancer show.

Lou’s cancer journey

When Lou was first diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2019, she was in shock. She was just 30 years old at the time and had no family history of breast cancer.

“I just went silent, like my brain shut down,” Lou recalled when the doctor told her the news.

“Maybe that’s the end of me as well,” she remembered thinking.

Lou's parents passed away when she was young — she lost her father at age 10 and her mother at 17.

She had seen firsthand the detrimental effects of gastric cancer on her mother, and how chemotherapy ended up being too harsh for the latter to cope.

Terrified and in denial of her reality, the last thing Lou wanted to do was chemotherapy.

Yet as her tumour grew, doctors told her the treatment was becoming increasingly urgent.

“And at that point, the doctors kept reminding me, ‘Time is of the essence,’” Lou recalled.

Since Lou had stage three breast cancer, there was a dire risk of the cancer spreading to other parts of the body.

A month after Lou was first diagnosed, after much convincing from her doctor, she finally agreed to chemotherapy.

The association of long hair with femininity

The challenges did not end there. Lou not only had to grapple not only with the fear of losing her life but also with the physical consequences that come with one's cancer journey, especially losing her hair.

Lou had kept her hair long since she was 10 when she was old enough to refuse her mum’s insistence on giving her a “mushroom head” hairstyle.

"To know that I will eventually lose it [because of chemotherapy] was quite a hit to my confidence," Lou shared, with thoughts such as "How do I see myself without hair?" and "How do I face people without hair?" running through her mind.