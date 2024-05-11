S'pore paddlers Zeng Jian & Izaac Quek qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Table tennis players Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, said the Singapore Table Tennis Association on May 10.

At 17 years old, Quek is the youngest ever local-born paddler to qualify for the Olympics.

Zeng Jian earned her spot by winning the Women's Singles Final of the Paris 2024 Olympics Southeast Asian Regional Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

She beat Vietnam's Nguyen Khanh 4-1 in the finals.

"All the top players will be at Paris, so I would like to perform to my best and go as far as possible and leave with no regrets”, said Zeng, who also thanked her team for their support.

Meanwhile, Quek clinched victory over Thailand's Phakpoom Sanguansin in the Men's Singles Final of the Regional Qualification tournament also held in Bangkok.

He won 4-2 against his opponent.

“Despite being the current SEA Games champion, I told myself during this competition that everyone is on a level playing field, and I just focused on what I needed to do”, said Quek.

He said he was "very happy" to qualify for the Olympics.

Top photo via Table Tennis Association of Thailand and WTT