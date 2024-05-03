Back

Wall Street Journal moves Asia headquarters from HK to S'pore, lays off staff

Eight reporters from the Hong Kong and Singapore offices have been laid off.

Ruth Chai | May 03, 2024, 03:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Wall Street Journal will shift its Asia headquarters from Hong Kong to Singapore.

It will lay off an unspecified number of its current staff in the process, The Business Times reported.

In a letter sent to their staff, the newspaper said the decision was made after other foreign firms have decided to move their operations out of Hong Kong.

"We are shifting our centre of gravity in the region from Hong Kong to Singapore, as many of the companies we cover have done," said WSJ editor-in-chief Emma Tucker.

Tucker also emphasised that the restructuring of the company will involve layoffs from both their Hong Kong and Singapore offices.

"Consequently, some of our colleagues, mostly in Hong Kong, will be leaving us. It is difficult to say goodbye, and I want to thank them for the contributions they have made to the Journal," she said.

The Independent Association of Publishers' Employees, also known as IAPE 1096, said in a statement issued on Mar. 2 that eight reporters from the Hong Kong and Singapore offices have been laid off.

hk01.com reported that the cuts affected more than half the employees in Hong Kong.

A new business, finance and economics group will be created to "break news and write ambitious and distinctive features, analysis and enterprise", said Tucker.

WSJ are looking to appoint an editor to lead the group, with the position based in Singapore.

The newspaper is also looking for people to fill other journalist roles in Singapore and Hong Kong.

WSJ has offices elsewhere in the region, including Tokyo, New Delhi, Beijing, Seoul, Taiwan and Sydney.

Top photo via Zhu Hongzhi/Unsplash and WSJ

Myanmar's military junta bans men from applying to work in other countries

No exit.

May 03, 2024, 03:19 PM

9-month-old cat becomes new tourist attraction at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

Be right back, flying to Bangkok.

May 03, 2024, 03:13 PM

S'pore vs South Korea Jun. 6 match at National Stadium: Tickets at S$10-S$40 on sale now

Only 5,000 out of 50,000 seats will be allocated for away fans.

May 03, 2024, 02:59 PM

Maserati hits fence in Punggol, drives off with smoking tyre

Police investigations are ongoing.

May 03, 2024, 01:49 PM

Former army officer, 43, collapses suddenly at work & dies

"He's always been fit and strong", a friend shared.

May 03, 2024, 01:40 PM

MFA prepared to waive diplomatic immunity for officer accused of filming boy in Japan

MFA was reportedly left in the dark as the man kept mum for months after the incident.

May 03, 2024, 01:02 PM

ActiveSG to launch new system on Jun. 15, users must ballot for peak-hour slots & login via Singpass to deter bots

Under the current system, bookings are first-come, first-served.

May 03, 2024, 12:27 PM

S'pore man, 28, arrested for allegedly using a pair of scissors to rob victim of S$5,000 cash in Kembangan

The man will be charged with the offence of armed robbery with hurt.

May 03, 2024, 11:15 AM

Microsoft to invest S$3 billion in M'sia, targeting cloud & AI capabilities

The investment is expected to drive at least 200,000 jobs.

May 02, 2024, 09:05 PM

DBS & POSB internet banking services down for some users from 5:40pm - 8pm

Users had trouble using PayNow and PayLah! services.

May 02, 2024, 08:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.