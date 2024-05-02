Lorry with flat tyre collides with another lorry at Woodlands Ave 12, trapping driver

An accident involving two lorries occurred after one of them lost control along Woodlands Avenue 12 due to a flat tyre.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) were alerted to a road traffic accident along Woodlands Avenue 12 towards Woodlands Avenue 10 at around 2:30pm.

In a photo sent to Shin Min Daily News, large skid marks and debris were seen on the road at the site of the collision.

A man was found trapped in the driver's seat of one lorry.

SCDF personnel had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue him.

An eyewitness said a lorry with a blown out tyre crashed into another.

Two male drivers, aged 39 and 48, were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the authorities confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing.

