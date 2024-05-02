Queenstown bakery alleges customer threw 'scalding hot cocoa' on counter & swore at staff

A bakery in Singapore, The Homme Baker, posted a series of Instagram stories alleging that a customer had thrown a hot drink on the store's countertop after not getting her desired seats.

In a post detailing the incident on May 1, the bakery shared an uncensored photo of the woman along with the mess that was made on the counter.

They implored the public to "identify" the woman so that they could make a police report and claim any damage caused to their equipment.

Wanted bar seats

Speaking to Mothership, a spokesperson for the bakery said that the woman had been looking for seats after ordering a tiramisu cake and a hot cocoa.

They said the woman wanted bar seats across from the service counter.

According to the bakery, the staff told her the seats were already taken and she had to find a spot at the communal seating area.

At this, the woman allegedly "became agitated" and "used the word 'f*ck' on one of the bakers".

"We do not tolerate such abusive language or behaviour towards any of our staff," said the bakery.

Potentially damaged equipment

The bakery added that after being served her order, the customer "threw her scalding hot cocoa" on the countertop and "all over" the Point of Sale (POS) equipment and electrical items.

In CCTV footage shared by the bakery, the woman walked away after that, and a staff member cleaned up the mess with paper towels.

"We have not identified the woman, but we will be making a police report today (May 2)," the bakery told Mothership.

Top images via @the_homme_baker/Instagram