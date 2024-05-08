Woman, 37, to be charged for murder of man, 56, at Beach Road

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (May 8) early morning for her alleged involvement in the murder of a 56-year-old man.

Police said in a statement that at around 2am, they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Beach Road.

A 56-year-old man was found lying unconscious inside the unit.

He was conveyed to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police arrested the woman at the scene, and seized a knife believed to be used in the incident.

Both parties are known to each other, the police said.

The woman will be charged in court on May 9 with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

