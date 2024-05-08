Back

Woman, 37, to be charged for murder of man, 56, at Beach Road

Both parties are known to each other, the police said.

Daniel Seow | May 08, 2024, 11:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (May 8) early morning for her alleged involvement in the murder of a 56-year-old man.

Police said in a statement that at around 2am, they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Beach Road.

A 56-year-old man was found lying unconscious inside the unit.

He was conveyed to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police arrested the woman at the scene, and seized a knife believed to be used in the incident.

Both parties are known to each other, the police said.

The woman will be charged in court on May 9 with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Canva (for illustration only)

Politics in S'pore has evolved since the days of PAP dominance: Lawrence Wong Economist interview

Singapore's future PM gave an interview to The Economist.

May 08, 2024, 10:23 PM

Thai housekeeper inherits S$3.7 million after employer's suspected suicide

She was working with her employer for 17 years.

May 08, 2024, 08:33 PM

Yishun HDB coffee shop on sale for S$11 million

You have until May 29 to express interest.

May 08, 2024, 08:15 PM

PM Lee has been sitting in the same seat in parliament for many years. It has political significance.

Did you notice it too?

May 08, 2024, 08:01 PM

S$2 million Sengkang 'jumbo flat' listing is 'misleading', as no such thing exists: MND, HDB, CEA

Meanwhile, a Toa Payoh flat's S$2 million listing was labelled "unrealistic".

May 08, 2024, 06:55 PM

Wider conflict in Middle East would affect S'poreans in region, affect international supply chains: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore called on all parties to excercise restraint.

May 08, 2024, 06:52 PM

PAP MPs give PM Lee cake saying 'kamsiah' at his last parliament sitting as prime minister on May 8, 2024

It was a well-decorated cake.

May 08, 2024, 06:46 PM

Israeli diplomatic staff who made 'completely unacceptable' social media post to be sent away from S'pore: Shanmugam

The Israeli ambassador had apologised and said such a post "would not happen again".

May 08, 2024, 06:26 PM

MAS to ensure DBS addresses cause of May 2 digital banking service outage 'effectively'

Several users reported difficulties accessing DBS' and POSB's digital banking services as well as DBS PayLah! on May 2.

May 08, 2024, 06:13 PM

Govt looking if more needs to be done in view of recent constitutional challenge to capital case post-appeal law: Shanmugam

He said it needs to be taken seriously and he looks forward to support from the Parliament.

May 08, 2024, 06:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.