Woman, 37, to be charged for murder of man, 56, at Beach Road

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (May 8) early morning for her alleged involvement in the murder of a 56-year-old man.
Police said in a statement that at around 2am, they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Beach Road.
A 56-year-old man was found lying unconscious inside the unit.
He was conveyed to the hospital, where he subsequently died.
Police arrested the woman at the scene, and seized a knife believed to be used in the incident.
Both parties are known to each other, the police said.
The woman will be charged in court on May 9 with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.
Police investigations are ongoing.
