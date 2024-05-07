Back

S'pore woman, 63, arrested for allegedly stealing over 100 pieces of apparel from Harbourfront & Bayfront shops

The total value of the allegedly stolen items was more than S$5,500.

Winnie Li | May 07, 2024, 06:41 PM

The Singapore police arrested a 63-year-old woman after she was allegedly found with several unpaid apparel in a retail outlet along Harbourfront Walk at around 9pm on May 5.

Prior to her arrest, the woman was detained by a store manager of the outlet, who also alerted the police that she had been "behaving suspiciously", the Singapore Police Force said in a news release.

More than 100 apparel recovered

The police subsequently recovered more than 100 pieces of branded apparel from the woman's place of accommodation, which were believed to have been stolen.

The total value of the items was more than S$5,500.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the woman is believed to be involved in several shop theft cases at multiple retail outlets along Harbourfront Walk and Bayfront Avenue.

Mothership understands that the outlets are located in VivoCity and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

To be charged with theft in dwelling

The woman will be charged in court on May 7 with the offence of theft in dwelling.

If convicted, the accused could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Top images via Canva & Singapore Police Force. Image for illustration purposes.

