Got7's BamBam & 2NE1's Dara among artistes performing at Waterbomb S'pore 2024

More to be announced.

Lee Wei Lin | May 06, 2024, 01:23 PM

Events

The first wave of artistes performing at Waterbomb Singapore 2024 has been announced.

The music festival is slated to take place on Aug. 24 and 25 at Siloso Beach.

Here's the list of Korean acts who have been confirmed to attend:

Got7's BamBam

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BamBam (@bambam1a)

2NE1's Sandara Park

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

BEBE

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BEBE 베베 (@teambebe_official)

VIVIZ

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIVIZ 비비지 (@viviz_official)

Kwon Eunbi

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 권은비 EUN BI (@silver_rain.__)

BIBI

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 비비 (@nakedbibi)

Kid Milli

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KID MILLI 최원재 (@kidcozyboy)

Others in the lineup include former K-pop singer Sorn, along with local artistes lullaboy, ALYPH and Haven.

There will be a UOB pre-sale for tickets on May 9 for the bank's cardholders.

General ticketing will begin on May 10, with tickets priced at S$198 for a one-day pass and S$338 for a two-day pass.

Tickets will be available at this link.

The remainder of the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mothership is the official digital media partner of Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

Top photos from BamBam & Sandara Park's respective Instagram accounts

