Got7's BamBam & 2NE1's Dara among artistes performing at Waterbomb S'pore 2024

The first wave of artistes performing at Waterbomb Singapore 2024 has been announced.

The music festival is slated to take place on Aug. 24 and 25 at Siloso Beach.

Here's the list of Korean acts who have been confirmed to attend:

Got7's BamBam

2NE1's Sandara Park

BEBE

VIVIZ

Kwon Eunbi

BIBI

Kid Milli

Others in the lineup include former K-pop singer Sorn, along with local artistes lullaboy, ALYPH and Haven.

There will be a UOB pre-sale for tickets on May 9 for the bank's cardholders.

General ticketing will begin on May 10, with tickets priced at S$198 for a one-day pass and S$338 for a two-day pass.

Tickets will be available at this link.

The remainder of the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mothership is the official digital media partner of Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

Top photos from BamBam & Sandara Park's respective Instagram accounts