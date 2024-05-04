vOilah! Festival kicks off in S'pore, celebrating French culture through the arts

I like to consider myself a bit of a theatre aficionado.

When the lights dim and a hush falls over a group of strangers, there's a moment where an audience says au revoir to the world outside of the theatre they're seated in.

Then, as the lights fade up on the stage, collectively, the audience embarks on a journey through the high highs and the low lows of the human experience in a way far more intimate than film could ever replicate.

It's one of my favourite things in the world.

So when I heard the vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2024 was kicking off, I was très heureuse and immediately made a list of all the events I wanted to attend.

(Spoiler alert: it's basically all of them.)

Celebrating France and Singapore on an Olympic scale

On Jul. 26, the Olympic Torch will arrive in Paris, kick-starting the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics at what is set to be the largest Opening Ceremony in Olympic history.

And, in honour of its hosting of the Summer Olympics for the third time, the French Embassy in Singapore has curated a festival to showcase French culture and its relationship with Singapore.

This year's theme for vOilah! is "celebrating passions", which — at its core— is what the Olympics is all about.

The festival, running from Apr. 25 to May 26, is a chance for Singaporeans to grasp the je ne sais quoi of a Francophone and immerse themselves in the European country's culture.

Ambassador of France to Singapore Minh-di Tang said the festival showcases the friendship which binds our communities together:

"This year, we hope for vOilah! to be a stage for people from both countries to showcase the fruits of their labours, and we hope it will inspire ideas and allow for new possibilities to take root as our nations unite in our mutual appreciation for cultural diversity.”

What's on?

Now, the hardest part about a festival like this for a gal like me is deciding which events to attend.

And with an jam-packed programme featuring music, theatre, cinema, lifestyle, gastronomy, and art (i.e. all my favourite things) — it's a tough ask.

But, more importantly, it means there's something for everyone; whether it be a tribute to beloved French singer Edith Piaf, a conference on generative A.I., or an Olympic skateboarder hitting Somerset Skatepark alongside street artists.

Although an intern's salary isn't typically conducive to my theatre-going lifestyle, vOilah!'s program includes a bunch of free events, making the showcase of culture accessible to Singaporeans.

Additionally, with venues across the island, France has never been more in reach.

Award-winning productions

If you happened to ask, my top pick is "Moby Dick".

Happening on May 17 and 18 at Singtel Waterfront Theatre, it's also the opening programme for Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA).

And, in the name of transparency, I have been gifted a ticket by the French Embassy in Singapore to attend this production.

"Moby Dick" is a re-telling by French-Norwegian company, Plexus Polaire, of Herman Melville's beloved novel following a sailor, a sea-captain, and a white whale.

It features a cast of seven, 50 puppets — including a 7.5m whale, video projections, and live music.

It's set to be a melting pot of theatre and poetry, to the tune of one of the greatest novels of all time.

Even the New York Times said this production, which has been performed and won awards across the globe, is "exquisite":

"From its first moment... when glittering fish appear, their tails swishing in the darkness, the wondrousness of this show lies in its spectacle and ambience."

Obviously, I cannot wait.

A bridging of cultures

I also saw Singaporean playwright Joel Tan's adaptation of "Tartuffe: The Imposter" at Wild Rice, the festival's inaugural show, as part of a sold-out audience.

The play, written by Molière and first performed in France in 1664, navigates concepts of religious hypocrisy and con-artistry.

It was remarkable to me, a 25-year-old, how a 360-year-old piece of text from France remains utterly relevant and painfully truthful so many years later in a country so far from its birthplace.

The union between a centuries-old play from France and a group of Singaporean creatives, is the epitome of what vOilah! is; a bridging of French and Singaporean cultures.

So much of vOilah!'s program offers a platform for collaboration between the two nations, despite being vastly different.

And that, my friends, is a perfect example of what I think is the power of the arts.

Not only is attending a festival like this a great way to widen your worldview, but it's also a chance to connect with people different from ourselves and build empathy.

Although we are more than 10,000 kilometres away from the to-die-for croissants of France, the country's culture is right here on our doorstep.

Get amongst it, I'll see you there.

For more information on the vOilah! festival and its programmes, check out the website link here.

Top image via vOilah!.