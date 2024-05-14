Van crashes into drain in MacPherson, driver runs away, 10 boxes of duty-unpaid cigarettes uncovered

A van crashed into a drain along Aljunied Road on Sunday, May 12, at about 3pm.

It was then found to have been carrying at least 10 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Crashed in MacPherson

The exact location of the incident was just before Merpati Road in the MacPherson area.

Shin Min Daily News reported on the incident, which was a tip-off provided by one of its readers.

Police dog at the scene

When a reporter from the Chinese media went to the scene at about 5pm, the van was seen bonnet-first in the drain.

The reporter reportedly saw skid marks on the road, which was the result of the van braking hard before crashing into the drain.

Four police cars, a Singapore Customs vehicle, as well as a vehicle for transporting police dogs were at the crash site.

Multiple police officers and a black police dog were also seen.

Cardboard boxes removed from the van were loaded onto the Singapore Customs vehicle.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes allegedly uncovered

The contents of the boxes were believed to be duty-unpaid "Double Happiness" brand cigarettes.

A worker in the area said he believed the driver of the crashed van left the vehicle behind after getting into the accident.

Shin Min reported that the van driver was arrested within an hour following the accident.

The police confirmed that a 44-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state and was later arrested.

The case is still under investigation.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News