S'pore man dies of colon cancer, beloved cats up for adoption

Ilyda Chua | May 02, 2024, 12:11 PM

After a cat dad in Singapore died of colon cancer, his beloved fur-babies were left orphaned and put up for adoption.

His estranged relatives apparently "threw [them] out of the house" after his funeral, said a May 1 Facebook post by user Lee Siew Yian.

As of May 2, one cat — a young female named Tabby — remains up for adoption.

An ex-offender who loved cats

An ex-offender, Uncle Ahmat had spent many years in jail for drug offences but later "mended his ways", wrote Lee.

In addition to being generous to his neighbours and less well-off nieces, he loved his four pet cats dearly.

In the Facebook post, Lee wrote that before being hospitalised, the cat lover would ask Lee to leave a light, fan, and radio on for his cats.

He also fed his cats wet food and creamy treats despite having limited resources.

He said:

"I can go hungry, but my cats cannot go hungry. They only have me."

Even as he fought colon cancer, the loving cat dad asked the doctor for a day's home leave in January this year, just so he could go home to see his cats.

Lee shared a video of the heartwarming reunion, in which Uncle Ahmat can be seen hugging and fussing over his cats.

Lee wrote: "Can you see how happy he was to be with his cats?"

Video from Lee/Facebook

Orphaned cats

Uncle Ahmat passed away from cancer on Apr. 25, 2024.

The day after his funeral, his estranged relatives entered his rental flat to claim his belongings: his TV, washing machine, cordless vacuum cleaner and others.

But not his cats.

Those, they apparently threw out of the house, said Lee.

Chomel. Photo from Lee/Facebook

Out of his four fur-babies, two were adopted by the nieces he helped when he was alive.

Another one, an affectionate young female called Chomel, has since been adopted.

But his last cat, a pretty but slightly more aloof cat called Tabby, remains up for adoption.

Tabby. Photo from Lee/Facebook

According to Lee, young Tabby has a bit of a "diva attitude" and needs more time to warm up.

While she will come up to her human for nuzzles, she doesn't like her back to be touched.

Those interested in adopting Tabby can reach out to Lee directly via her Facebook post.

Top image by Lee Siew Yian

