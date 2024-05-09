S'pore to replace 200 more discretionary right turns at traffic junctions

There will be fewer road junctions in Singapore where motorists can make discretionary right turns.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is looking to set up more red-amber-green arrows at about 200 other junctions, subject to further site studies.

So far, more than 1,200 traffic junctions have had the arrows implemented since 2018.

"This will further reduce the proportion of traffic junctions in Singapore that allow motorists to make discretionary right turns to less than 15 per cent of all signalised junctions," Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a written parliamentary reply on May 8.

"Most of the remaining junctions are single-right turn lanes with only one lane of oncoming traffic, so the risks are lower."

Chee's response was to address questions from Member of Parliament Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast), who asked about the number of traffic junctions that allow motorists to make discretionary right turns and the number of accidents involving discretionary right turns.

Chee said on Wednesday that there were about 2,700 reported accidents at junctions with discretionary right turns between 2019 and 2023.

Of these, 56 accidents resulted in fatalities, he said.

LTA observed about a 40 per cent reduction in accidents involving right turns after implementing the arrows, former Transport Minister S Iswaran previously said in August 2022.

Questions about discretionary right turns were raised by lawmakers following a high-profile accident in Tampines in April 2024 that killed a teenage girl and a woman.

In response to questions from various MPs, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday as well that it will not be increasing the penalties for dangerous driving for now.

