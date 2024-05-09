1 winner for S$13 million Toto prize on May 9, 2024

After no top prize winners emerged for the last three draws, one ticket bagged the S$13,123,509 Toto top prize on May 9 (Thursday) night.
The winning ticket was purchased through the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service.
Assuming that ticket was purchased by just one person, they are now a very fortunate multi-millionaire.
It was a System 7 ticket.
The Group 2 prize was split 12 ways, with each winning combination getting S$127,391 each.
Here are the winning numbers:
Here are the locations where winning tickets were purchased:
