Toto top prize snowballs to S$10 million, from S$1.2 million to S$2.9 million to S$5.8 million

The upcoming May 9 Toto draw top prize has snowballed to S$10 million.

This was after there were no top prize winners for the three previous draws.

The top Group 1 prize started out at S$1.236 million on Apr. 29, before snowballing to S$2.929 million on May 2, and then to S$5.862 million on May 6.

Called the "Cascade Draw", betting closes at 9pm on Thursday instead of the usual 6pm as the top prize will likely attract widespread interest and more punters placing bets.

The Group 2 prize winners have been few and far between in the last three draws.

There were only four winning shares on May 6, with each winning ticket taking home slightly more than S$154,000.

