S'pore icons like MBS & S'pore Flyer seen in new season of cartoon series 'Totally Spies!'

If you're an avid fan of "Totally Spies!", this news is for you.

The cartoon series which features main characters Sam, Alex and Clover, is returning with its seventh season.

Singapore icons spotted

The cartoon series released its official trailer on May 12, 2024.

Popular Singapore icons such as Marina Bay Sands, the ArtScience Museum, and the Singapore Flyer, could be seen in the trailer, teasing a "totally new location".

Majulah Singapura

Local fans of the series were pleasantly surprised to find out that the season could possibly be set in Singapore, with many expressing their excitement.

Though the seventh season of the series has officially aired in France on May 12, 2024, it has not been revealed when it will be airing internationally.

You can watch the official trailer here:

What's "Totally Spies"?

"Totally Spies!" is a popular French anime-influenced animated spy-fi series which first aired in 2002.

The series revolves around three teenage girls from Beverly Hills, California, who live doubles lives as secret agents working for the World Organisation of Human Protection (WOOHP).

Top image via Totally Spies! Youtube channel.