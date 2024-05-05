Torrential rain in S'pore expected in first 2 weeks of May 2024

Expect moderate to heavy thundery showers in Singapore for the first two weeks of May 2024, particularly in the late mornings and afternoons.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the total rainfall for the first half of May 2024 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island, in its latest advisory.

In addition, Sumatra squalls mean that gusty winds could accompany the thundery showers.

However, the rain is unlikely to cool the island down.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C to 34°C.

The daily maximum temperatures may even exceed 35°C on one or two days when there is less cloud coverage, said the MSS.

Top photo via Dewang Gupta/Unsplash