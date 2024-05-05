Back

Torrential rain in S'pore expected in first 2 weeks of May 2024

Where's my hot girl summer?

Ruth Chai | May 05, 2024, 03:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Expect moderate to heavy thundery showers in Singapore for the first two weeks of May 2024, particularly in the late mornings and afternoons.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the total rainfall for the first half of May 2024 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island, in its latest advisory.

In addition, Sumatra squalls mean that gusty winds could accompany the thundery showers.

However, the rain is unlikely to cool the island down.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C to 34°C.

The daily maximum temperatures may even exceed 35°C on one or two days when there is less cloud coverage, said the MSS.

Related stories

Top photo via Dewang Gupta/Unsplash

Teen, 16, shot dead by police in Perth, Australia after stabbing man

The boy had allegedly been "radicalised" online.

May 05, 2024, 02:51 PM

Classic CD shop in S'pore Chinatown shuts down after more than 70 years

Another one bites the dust.

May 05, 2024, 02:04 PM

3 female university student tenants leave rented West Coast condo unit in disarray after ending lease early

The property agent will increase the security deposit from now on.

May 05, 2024, 12:45 PM

S'pore father, 47, rapes daughter, gets 16 years' jail & 18 strokes of cane

He started molesting her when she was about 11, and the offences escalated until he eventually raped her when she was 15.

May 05, 2024, 12:01 PM

M'sia man drags monitor lizard out by its tail & swings it around before throwing it into kerb

Sir, this ain't shot put.

May 05, 2024, 11:31 AM

9 men in S'pore, aged 26-71, to be charged for outrage of modesty in separate cases

The victims included three men and a boy.

May 05, 2024, 10:43 AM

3D Freddy Krueger film memorabilia displayed at Boon Lay HDB staircase spooked some residents

The owner of the portrait has reportedly removed it after learning about his neighbours' concerns.

May 05, 2024, 02:58 AM

Flooding in basement carpark at Balmoral Crescent caused by faulty water tank; no occurrences of flash flood on May 4: PUB

The heaviest rainfall of 107.2mm was recorded in western Singapore from 7:30am to 1:30pm.

May 04, 2024, 09:08 PM

‘I didn’t expect it, honestly’: veteran artiste James Seah on his 1st Star Awards win

Deserved.

May 04, 2024, 08:21 PM

S'pore taxi driver, 46, with end-stage kidney failure, fulfils 'last wish' of hosting banquet for family & friends

The man also donated S$3,000 to Ambulance Wish Singapore to help other terminally ill patients.

May 04, 2024, 08:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.