Thambi Magazine Store at Holland Village to close after 80 years

If you've been to Holland Village, chances are that you've passed by Singapore's most iconic news-stand, Thambi Magazine Store.

However, after an 80-year run, the newsstand will shutter for good at the end of May 5 (Sunday), CNA reported.

The owner, Periathambi Senthilmurugan, better known as Sam, explained that he decided to close the business after being informed that he had to reduce the size of his display area by half.

He declined to share who informed him of this.

The store is known for its wide array of magazines prominently lined on the shelves along the walkway next to the store.

Sam has reportedly turned down offers to relocate to Orchard Road and Changi Airport.

Instead, he is hoping to find another suitable location in Holland Village.

Background

The business was first started by as Sam's late grandfather P Govindasamy as a newspaper distribution service in the 1940s.

Thambi Magazine Store was officially opened in 1996, and quickly became one of two iconic news-stands in Holland Village.

The other was Mama Joe Magazine Corner, which was located opposite Thambi Magazine Store and closed down in 2007.

In its heyday in the mid-2000s, both shops were at the entrance to Holland Village at the junction of Holland Avenue and Lorong Liput.

They carried 7,000 magazine titles between them.

