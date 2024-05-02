Back

Thambi Magazine Store at Holland Village to close after 80 years

End of an era.

Daniel Seow | May 02, 2024, 07:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you've been to Holland Village, chances are that you've passed by Singapore's most iconic news-stand, Thambi Magazine Store.

However, after an 80-year run, the newsstand will shutter for good at the end of May 5 (Sunday), CNA reported.

The owner, Periathambi Senthilmurugan, better known as Sam, explained that he decided to close the business after being informed that he had to reduce the size of his display area by half.

He declined to share who informed him of this.

The store is known for its wide array of magazines prominently lined on the shelves along the walkway next to the store.

Image from Sam Thambi / Google.

Sam has reportedly turned down offers to relocate to Orchard Road and Changi Airport.

Instead, he is hoping to find another suitable location in Holland Village.

Background

The business was first started by as Sam's late grandfather P Govindasamy as a newspaper distribution service in the 1940s.

Thambi Magazine Store was officially opened in 1996, and quickly became one of two iconic news-stands in Holland Village.

The other was Mama Joe Magazine Corner, which was located opposite Thambi Magazine Store and closed down in 2007.

In its heyday in the mid-2000s, both shops were at the entrance to Holland Village at the junction of Holland Avenue and Lorong Liput.

They carried 7,000 magazine titles between them.

Top image from Google

Maserati hits fence in Punggol, drives off with smoking tyre

Police investigations are ongoing.

May 03, 2024, 01:49 PM

Former army officer, 43, collapses suddenly at work & dies

"He's always been fit and strong", a friend shared.

May 03, 2024, 01:40 PM

MFA prepared to waive diplomatic immunity for officer accused of filming boy in Japan

MFA was reportedly left in the dark as the man kept mum for months after the incident.

May 03, 2024, 01:02 PM

ActiveSG to launch new system on Jun. 15, users must ballot for peak-hour slots & login via Singpass to deter bots

Under the current system, bookings are first-come, first-served.

May 03, 2024, 12:27 PM

S'pore man, 28, arrested for allegedly using a pair of scissors to rob victim of S$5,000 cash in Kembangan

The man will be charged with the offence of armed robbery with hurt.

May 03, 2024, 11:15 AM

Microsoft to invest S$3 billion in M'sia, targeting cloud & AI capabilities

The investment is expected to drive at least 200,000 jobs.

May 02, 2024, 09:05 PM

DBS & POSB internet banking services down for some users from 5:40pm - 8pm

Users had trouble using PayNow and PayLah! services.

May 02, 2024, 08:39 PM

Comment: PM Lee has the rarest achievement in politics, being able to retire on his own terms

No one leaves political office a hero... almost.

May 02, 2024, 08:31 PM

Ng Chee Meng, asked to share plans for next general election, says 'in due time'

He also paid tribute to PM Lee.

May 02, 2024, 07:26 PM

Sengkang resale HDB maisonette sold for S$1 million

First S$1 million flat sold in Sengkang.

May 02, 2024, 07:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.