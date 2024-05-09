Thailand PM wants to outlaw cannabis again, 2 years after legalisation

Thailand will be recriminalising cannabis again by the end of 2024, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday (May 9) as reported by Bangkok Post and Khaosod English.

The move comes just two years after the country legalised marijuana, for recreational and medical use.

Thailand was also one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalise the recreational use of cannabis.

"I want the health ministry to amend the rules and re-list cannabis as a narcotic," Srettha said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Srethha added that he wanted the Ministry of Public Health to issue regulations that would allow cannabis to be used for medical and health purposes only.

Lack of comprehensive laws

While cannabis was decriminalised with the intent of using it for medical use, recreational use of the plant has skyrocketed due to the lack of comprehensive laws.

The lack of regulations made cannabis available to children and led to increased crime.

The past government was not successful in their attempt to pass a cannabis bill.

The former Minister of Public Health, Cholnan Srikaew, hoped to get a new bill through Parliament before the end of 2024.

The bill would lay out the approved medical uses of marijuana and what forms of consumption would be banned.

However, Cholnan was removed from his position last week in a cabinet reshuffle.

The new Public Health Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, said he needs to listen to public opinion first before making any decision on the future of cannabis, Bangkok Post reported.

Want to see clear result within 90 days: Srettha

On his social media post on Wednesday (May 8), however, Prime Minister Srettha urged the Ministry of Public Health to outlaw cannabis again.

He also declared drugs a national problem that all agencies must work together to solve, and that he wanted to see a clear result within 90 days.

"Drugs are a problem that destroys the future of the country. Many young people are addicted. We have to work fast, to confiscate assets (of drug dealers) and expand treatment," Srettha wrote, as translated by Bangkok Post.

Srettha also asked authorities to clarify what constitutes drug possession under the law.

At the moment, the National Narcotics Act states that only a "small amount" should be assumed to be used for personal consumption.

Srettha said the "small amount" should be redefined as "one pill" instead.

Rapid growth in domestic retail sector for marijuana

The move to outlaw cannabis comes at a time of rapid growth in the domestic retail sector for marijuana.

In the past two years, tens of thousands of shops and businesses kicked off in Thailand, and the industry is projected to be worth up to US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) by 2025.

The secretary-general of Thailand's Cannabis Future Network, Prasitchai Nunual, said that re-criminalising cannabis would not be a good move for the economy and would deal a big blow to small businesses and consumers, Reuters reported.

"Many people have been growing cannabis and opening cannabis shops. These will have to close down," Prasitchai told Reuters.

"If scientific results show that cannabis is worse then alcohol and cigarettes then they can re-list it as a narcotic. If cannabis is less harmful, they should list cigarettes and alcohol as narcotics too."

