9-month-old cat becomes new tourist attraction at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

An orange cat has become a new attraction for travellers at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport after videos of the cat exploded on TikTok.

In one video, the cat could be seen sitting elegantly on the handrail of a downward-moving travelator.

The juvenile kitty also allowed a female traveller to scratch its back.

In another video, the cat made a soft landing after its trip on the travelator ended.

The cat was also seen sitting on the direction pillars in front of an escalator, unbothered by passers-by.

Owner brought cat to airport

According to Thai media Thai PBS World, the cat is a nine-month-old boy named "Nurang".

Nurang's owner, 31-year-old Kanokporn, said she would bring him with her when she came to the airport to help her boyfriend with some errands because Nurang "did not like to be left alone".

Kanokporn added that her boyfriend works with a tour company and will go to the airport to pick up arriving tourists.

She also recalled an incident when Nurang "destroyed" her room and left it "a complete mess" after she left him there by himself.

Despite this precedent, Nurang has never caused any trouble inside the airport so far and will always remain within Kanokporn's sight, she said.

All of these antics have only solidified the appeal of orange cats, which are thought to be particularly goofy and silly.

Where to find Nurang?

While travellers can easily identify Nurang by the bells he wears around his neck, it appears that locating Nurang within the airport might not be as easy.

Looking for Nurang, famous 9 months old cat at the airport, a few snaps with this Yak Yai. I didn’t find him. pic.twitter.com/AGQ6dmecrQ — Judy Nuanchan (@Chan3Judy) May 1, 2024

For those who would want the honour of meeting Nurang, the airport luggage trolley might be a good place to start, as that is his preferred sleeping spot, said Kanokporn.

